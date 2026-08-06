Legendary News Anchor Passes at 92 — Tributes Pour In

A legendary Canadian journalist and news anchor has sadly passed away the age of 92.

Lloyd Robertson was born on January 19, 1934, in Stratford, Ontario. CTV say his family confirmed he passed away on Tuesday, August 4. No specific cause of death has been disclosed.

Robertson was known best as the chief anchor and senior editor of CTV’s national evening newscast, “CTV National News with Lloyd Robertson,” which he was a part of from 1984 until 2011. He went on to co-host CTV’s weekly newsmagazine series “W5” from 2011 to 2016 before his retirement.

Per The Stratford Beacon Herald, Robertson “grew up in Stratford and worked at the city’s radio station before embarking on a career that made him one of the country’s most respected and revered journalists.”

The star also did some minor work as an actor, usual playing news anchors, appearing in television shows like the sitcom “Corner Gas” and the police drama “Flashpoint,” as well as the legal thriller movie “Closed Circuit.”

As a news anchor with such longevity, Robertson covered notable global events like the 1969 Moon Landing, the 1997 passing of Diana, Princess of Wales, and the 2011 September 11 attacks.

When news of Robertson’s passing began to circulate online, tributes to him began to pour in.

Lloyd Robertson Was One of Canada’s ‘Most Trusted Voices’

Hello! Canada Magazine took to their Instagram account to share the news of Lloyd Robertson’s passing with their 789,000 followers.

The post includes a single smiling picture of Robertson and the caption on it begins, “Canada has lost one of its most trusted voices 🖤 🇨🇦.”

It continues, “Legendary broadcaster Lloyd Robertson has died at 92, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy after more than four decades of delivering the news to Canadians with calm, compassion and unwavering professionalism. Lloyd retired as CTV National News chief anchor in 2011, having covered many of modern history’s defining moments.”

The caption concludes, “He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Nancy, their four daughters and seven grandchildren.”

Per CTV, Nancy Barrett was Robertson’s his high school sweetheart and they married in 1956.

The comments section of Hello! Canada Magazine’s post is teeming with tributes and messages from their followers.

One follower wrote, “So very sad, I watched him all the time.😢 “And that’s the kind of day it’s been”.”

Another one commented, “🇨🇦💔🕊️ thank you Mr. Robertson for always being so kind to me. You are a legend and will be missed. Sending love and strength to your loved ones.”

“You did Canada proud! RIP ♥️,” said someone else.

One Instagram user called him, “A Canadian icon 🙏🏼.”

Finally, another individual wrote, “Can still hear his voice. Such dignity 👏 Rest well Sir 🙏🏻💙.”

There were plenty of other tributes strewn across social media.

Canadians Remember a ‘Voice So Warm’

Another Instagram account posted about Lloyd Robertson’s death, captioning their post, “RIP Lloyd Robertson. The legendary Canadian news broadcaster and former anchor at CBC and CTV, has died at 92. Born in 1934, he had a long and distinguished career in journalism.”

One user in the comments section of that one wrote, “The voice coming down the hallway into my room as a child.”

Another user commented, “When I heard this man’s voice I knew it was bedtime. 😢”

Over on X, an X user posted a picture of Robertson in the CTV studio and wrote, “So sorry to learn of the passing of Lloyd Robertson, Canadian Icon. National Treasure. That voice so warm. The voice of reason in a chaotic world. The calm in many a storm. A voice so familiar we all felt as if we knew him personally. He was our next door neighbour. He was family. The perfect Canadian to swap a few stories with. Thank You Lloyd Robertson! 🫡 God rest you God bless you. Canada’s loss is heaven’s gain. 🍁 “….and that’s the kind of day it’s been!” ~ PJ Yukon 🇨🇦 #lloydrobertson #Canadian #mytribe.”

Suffice it to say that Robertson meant a lot to many people.

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Lloyd Robertson at this upsetting time. May his memory be a blessing and may he rest in eternal peace.

Lloyd Robertson’s filmography and some personal info were courtesy of IMDb.