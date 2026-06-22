Derek Hough Celebrates His First Father’s Day With Adorable Never-Before-Seen Home Videos

“Dancing With the Stars” head judge Derek Hough experienced his first Father’s Day as a dad this year. He and his wife, Hayley, welcomed their daughter, Everley Capri Hough, in December 2025.

To commemorate the occasion, the couple shared glimpses of their lives as parents in a sweet social media post. Hayley praised her husband, gushing over his role as Everley’s father.

See the new clips the Houghs shared as their daughter nears her six-month mark.

Derek Hough Experiences His First Father’s Day as a Dad

After welcoming his daughter in late 2025, Derek Hough is thrilled to celebrate his first Father’s Day with a child of his own. Over the past six months, the Houghs have been taking many photos and videos of their time with the baby. In honor of the holiday, the family decided to share a few with the public.

“Of all the versions I have known of you, this is my favorite one. Happy first Fathers Day, my love! Everley and I love you so much ♥️” Hayley Hough posted on Instagram, attaching a sweet video montage of her husband’s life as a father so far. Several clips feature him cradling the baby as he dances around the room.

“😢❤️ my world,” Derek Hough sweetly replied in the comments.

Other friends, family, and loved ones added their support for the happy family. Many noted how much they enjoyed seeing the judge dance with his daughter.

“Happy Father’s Day…” the dancer’s mother, Mariann, added. “You’re such a cute daddy👶Supporter, protector and a heart so full of love that just keeps expanding. I’m so proud of you, son. There’s Nothing quite like being a parent… Have a most beautiful joyful day🙌”

“Fatherhood looks great on you!” another fan shared.

“He’s a natural. He was born to be a Dad,” someone else chimed in. “What a truly blessed and lucky little girl that Derek was chosen to be her Dad. ❤️ Happy Father’s Day Derek!”

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Adores Being a ‘Girl Dad’

Derek Hough certainly adjusted to fatherhood well and is a self-proclaimed “girl dad.” He often gushes about his daughter online, much to fans’ delight.

“When she first came out, I literally audibly said, ‘Grandpa?’ ’cause she looked just like my grandpa,” Hough shared with his glam team in an adorable Instagram video. “Everly Capri Hough. And she’s smiley, she started laughing when she was like three months.”

The 41-year-old went on to share how he and Hayley are rehearsing for their tour and choreographed a routine they dedicated to Everley.

“I just look over and see her watching us and she’s like wide-eyed and I just start crying. I’m dancing, I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, what the heck, this is amazing,” Hough shared with the makeup team. He expressed that he couldn’t wait to take the baby on tour this summer.

“Dancing With the Stars” fans can catch Derek Hough behind the judges’ table when season 35 premieres this September. “The Next Pro” debuts on ABC on Monday, July 13.