Derek & Hayley Hough Share Glimpses of Tour Life With Their Daughter

Juggling parenthood and a career is challenging enough on its own. But “Dancing With the Stars” alums Derek and Hayley Hough make it look so simple.

As the Symphony of Dance tour continues, the Hough family has plenty to occupy their time. However, this tour is a little different. It’s the first tour since they welcomed their daughter, Everley, and they brought the little girl along for the trip.

Hayley Erbert Hough just shared new photos of life on tour with an infant and fans just couldn’t get enough.

Derek & Hayley Hough Love Sharing Their World With Everley

It’s not at all uncommon for “Dancing With the Stars” pros to take their little ones on tour with them. However, Derek and Hayley Hough’s daughter is just six months old. But according to her parents, baby Everley is absolutely thriving in her environment.

When they aren’t rehearsing or performing, the couple spends plenty of time taking Everley on outings.

“Tour life meets mom life 🫱🏼‍🫲🏻” Hayley captioned her Instagram post, laying out the photo dump for followers. The clips featured neighborhood walks, pool days, and even a video of Hayley showing off her performance costume for Everley. The baby kicks in excitement as Hayley waggles back and forth in her sparkly outfit to entertain her.

In one clip, Everley even seems to have some rhythm of her own as she rocks her body back and forth. It won’t be long until she’s in her own dance performance.

Fans raved over the adorable clips and praised the Houghs for including their daughter in their professional lives.

“You are Amazing!! What a story you have to share. Defeating death, becoming a Mother, and coming back STRONGER THAN EVER!!! ❤️ What an inspiration for all women. 🙏” a kind fan noted in the comments.

“You’re rocking mom life and tour life! ❤️❤️❤️” another added.

In a few more years, the Houghs could certainly have an entire tour with the whole family in the cast.

The Family Took Everley For Her First Swim

With the ongoing summer heatwave, the Houghs needed a way to cool off in between performances. Derek and Hayley decided it was time to take Everley for her first swim.

“Everley’s first pool day🐣⛱️” Derek Hough captioned an Instagram video this week. “Soaking up all these special family moments on the road with my girls🩵”

In the video, the parents take turns floating the baby around the pool. They keep her face hidden from the camera, but it’s clear she’s having a blast splashing around.

“Our little water babe 🥹♥️” Hayley gushed over her daughter in the comments.

“The cutest girl in all the world ❤️” the couple’s friend, Britt Stewart, added.

The Symphony of Dance tour runs through August 16, but the family has little time to rest. “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 will premiere in September.

Derek Hough returns to television screens nationwide when “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC. Fans can stream new episodes the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.