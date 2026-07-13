‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ 2026 Judges & Host

We have the series premiere of “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” tonight on ABC. The search for the next “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer kicks off tonight with the premiere episode of “DWTS: The Next Pro” 2026. The 12 up-and-coming dancers will be competing to be named the winner of “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro,” but who will be judging them along the way? Find out the “DWTS: The Next Pro” judges below in our “Dancing With the Stars” spoilers.

‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ Host & Judges

This new spinoff from “Dancing With the Stars” will be hosted by wildlife conservationist and “DWTS” Season 34 Mirrorball Champion Robert Irwin.

For this new show, viewers will get a chance to watch 12 up-and-coming dancers move into a house together and compete in a grueling audition process. They are all vying for a coveted spot as a pro dancer on Season 35 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Judging them along the way is three-time Mirrorball Champion Mark Ballas. Joining him at the judges’ table will be his mother and ballroom legend, Shirley “The Queen of Latin” Ballas.

In addition, the Ballases will be joined by a star-studded lineup of returning pros, who will be serving as rotating mentors/guest judges. During tonight’s “DWTS: The Next Pro” premiere, the guest judge will be Derek Hough.

Brandon Armstrong will serve as a guest judge for Week 2. The other returning pros and contestants who will serve as guest judges will be provided by ABC at a later date.

Series Premiere Synopsis

As we get ready for the new show to kick off tonight, here is the synopsis for the Season 1 premiere episode, which is titled “The Journey Begins: Technique with Derek Hough”:

“Host Robert Irwin challenges 12 exceptional dancers to the ultimate audition for a pro spot on “Dancing with the Stars.” Judges Shirley Ballas, Mark Ballas, and Derek Hough test jive and samba techniques, with the weakest pair eliminated.”

How to Watch the ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ Premiere

We finally have the premiere of “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” tonight. The premiere will take place at 8/7c on ABC.

We will get new episodes of “DWTS: The Next Pro” 2026 each Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET. All new episodes will then be available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

What Does the ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ Winner Get?

These 12 dancers are hoping to make it to the finale and be named the winner of “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” Season 1. We do have a long journey and lots of techniques to get through before we get to that point.

However, what does the dancer get if they make it all that way and win? It’s a pretty straightforward prize: they will become the next pro dancer to compete on “Dancing With the Stars” Season 35, which is set to premiere in Fall 2026. That is a huge opportunity and a chance for these dancers to increase their popularity.

“Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” 2026 premieres tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. All new episodes will be available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu. Will you be watching?