‘Big Brother’ Producers Explain Angela Murray’s Season 28 Return

“Big Brother” producers are explaining why Angela Murray earned a second shot at the game over other memorable houseguests.

Speaking exclusively with Entertainment Weekly, executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan said Murray’s larger-than-life personality and ability to divide audiences made her the standout choice to return for Season 28.

A Polarizing Pick

Murray became one of Season 26’s most talked-about contestants thanks to her unpredictable gameplay and headline-making moments, from explosive confrontations with fellow houseguests to emotional outbursts that kept viewers guessing.

According to Meehan, that unpredictability made her an appealing candidate to bring back.

“People love her, people don’t like her. It’s kind of a mix,” Meehan told Entertainment Weekly. “Which is always interesting to bring in people when there’s a strong point of views on both sides.”

Why Angela Returned

Grodner said producers considered numerous former contestants before ultimately selecting Murray.

“We have fantastic people, and we thought about all of them,” Grodner said. “But Angela is a huge personality. She’s a disruptor. She causes some chaos in there.”

She added that Murray’s impact on Season 26 made her an easy choice.

“She was a big part of season 26, very memorable, and we also like memorable castmates. So Angela was our choice this year.”

Meehan echoed that sentiment, noting that returning players are selected for different reasons, including strategy, entertainment value, and lasting impressions.

“But when you look at the last few seasons, she’s probably one of the most memorable, who left her mark on the game,” he said.

What Comes Next

The producers also said they’re eager to see whether Murray changes her approach during her second stint in the house or embraces the same unpredictable gameplay that made her a fan favorite and a polarizing figure.

“It’s always interesting also to see when someone plays the game one specific way,” Meehan said. “When you bring them back a second time, do they change it up? And how do they change it up? Or are they just the same person?”

Despite her reputation for chaos, Meehan pointed out that Murray was also a capable competitor, winning challenges and advancing to the final six during her original season.

As for whether viewers can expect another charcuterie board moment, Grodner laughed, “Oh, you know it will be mentioned.”

“If she gets HOH,” Meehan added, “I’m sure it might be on her list.”