Frankie Grande Fires Back at ‘Big Brother 28’ Premiere Criticism

Frankie Grande is coming to “Big Brother’s” defense after the Season 28 premiere drew criticism for its over-the-top time-travel twist.

The Big Brother season 16 alumnus and brother of popstar Ariana Grande pushed back after BuzzFeed Canada criticized the July 9 premiere, calling the CBS reality competition “the most embarrassing show on TV right now.”

Frankie Defends ‘Big Brother’

BuzzFeed Canada took issue with the episode’s elaborate prehistoric storyline, which featured returning “Big Brother” winner Rachel Reilly being chased by a velociraptor before falling into an erupting volcano and being eliminated from the game.

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“There’s camp, and then there’s whatever this is. Why do we still watch this?” the outlet wrote in an Instagram post.

Grande quickly responded in the comments.

“Shut up. Camp is part of its DNA and charm. No one is forcing you to watch,” he wrote.

BuzzFeed Canada replied directly to Grande, insisting the criticism came from a longtime fan.

“Trust me, Franklin, I’m a fan!! Been watching since day 1, episode 1. But we’ve gone too far!!” the outlet responded.

A Wild Season Premiere

Season 28 opened with 14 new houseguests meeting three returning reality TV stars: “Big Brother” winner Rachel Reilly, “Big Brother 26” contestant Angela Murray, and “Survivor 50” castaway Rick Devens.

The trio appeared to be entering the game before host Julie Chen Moonves introduced the season’s time-travel theme.

The backyard was transformed into a prehistoric jungle as contestants dressed in caveman-inspired outfits. Moments after Chen Moonves asked Reilly about returning for another season, a velociraptor burst onto the scene, chasing her into a volcano and ending her game before it officially began.

Chen Moonves later described it as “the most unexpected season premiere in the history of ‘Big Brother'” before confirming Reilly had been eliminated. She also revealed a replacement houseguest would join the game.

On Friday’s episode of “Big Brother: Unlocked,” it was announced that “Survivor 50” contestant Dee Valladares would replace Reilly.

Reality TV Crossover Continues

The premiere continues “Big Brother’s” recent trend of welcoming contestants from other reality competition series.

Rick Devens and Dee Valladares become the second and third “Survivor” players to compete on “Big Brother,” following Cirie Fields, who joined the series in 2023 alongside her son, Jared Fields.

While crossover contestants have become more common, Season 28 marked the franchise’s first appearance of a CGI velociraptor and the first time one was responsible for a player’s elimination.