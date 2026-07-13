‘Below Deck Med’ Star Joe Bradley Announces His Mom Is Cancer Free In Heartfelt Update

Fans first learned about deckhand Joe Bradley’s mom’s devastating breast cancer diagnosis during the June 15 episode of Bravo’s “Below Deck Mediterranean” season 11, where cameras captured the emotional moment he received a voicemail from his mother sharing the news.

However, after speaking to both his sister and mom, Bradley was encouraged to remain on the yacht and finish out the season as his family awaited further details about her treatment plan.

In a new update provided by Bradley on Instagram on July 13, he announced that his mom is now cancer-free.

Joe Bradley Announces His Mom Is Cancer Free: ‘Cancer Chose The Wrong Woman’

“Below Deck Med” star Joe Bradley and his family are sharing a positive update about his mother’s health after cameras captured him learning of her breast cancer diagnosis on episode 2 of the current season.

Taking to Instagram, Bradley shared a carousel of images of his mother as she sought treatment for breast cancer. Photos and videos included Bradley and his mom at the hospital and a touching clip of him bringing her breakfast in bed.

“There are moments in life that change you forever, and this has been one of them,” he began the caption of his post.

“The last few months have been the hardest our family has ever experienced. Watching someone you love more than anything go through breast cancer is a feeling I wouldn’t wish on anyone. There were days filled with fear, uncertainty, tears, and so many moments where all we could do was hope,” he shared.

“But if there’s one person who has shown me what true strength looks like, it’s my mum. She faced every appointment, every treatment, every setback, and every unknown with courage and a smile. I can only admire her. Even on the days she was exhausted, scared, or hurting, she kept fighting. She never gave up,” he continued.

“Today, after everything she has been through, I can finally share the words we’ve been praying to hear… My mum is cancer free. She got the all clear. ❤️”

Bradley ended his post by thanking those who have checked in on him and his family and those who prayed for his mom during her cancer journey.

“Love you mum, cancer chose the wrong woman,” he wrote.

Bradley Shared How His Yachting Career Helped Save His Mom’s Life

Bravo BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN — Pictured Joe Bradley — (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo)

It was heartbreaking to watch Bradley break down in tears during the June 15 episode of “Below Deck Med” when he received a voicemail from his mother, who told him of her breast cancer diagnosis.

“Hi son. I want you to listen to me. I went for a mammogram. It’s cancer. I’m fine. I’m gonna fight it. I’m your mom, and I’m [not] going anywhere. I love you,” she shared.

Bradley received support from his bosun, Nathan Gallagher, who gave him a tight hug, despite a rocky start to their friendship when the charter kicked off. Meanwhile, Captain Sandy Yawn provided Bradley with connections to a top breast cancer surgeon at Johns Hopkins University.

Speaking to Us Weekly in June, Bradley shared an update on his mother’s diagnosis, and it sounded positive. “She’s OK now. She had four tumors and it has been a battle,” he said. Bradley also shared that his yachting career has helped his family tremendously, especially when it came to easing the financial burden of his mother’s cancer treatment.

“But the beauty of this life is that this is my only financial income,” he told the outlet. “The yachting industry has not only saved my life, but it’s quite literally [saved] my mom’s life financially. It’s a blessing.”

Thankfully, Bradley was able to remain on charter, allowing him to continue his journey on the yacht as the season made “Below Deck” history with the largest tip yet, an impressive $50,018 during episode 4.