Kyle Richards’ Daughter Farrah Marks Pregnancy Milestone With Sweet First-Trimester Photos

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are still buzzing about the recent pregnancy announcement from Kyle Richards’ daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie.

The Bravo TV personality’s eldest daughter took to Instagram on July 12 to give a summary of the first trimester of her pregnancy.

Farrah, 37, shared a slideshow that included multiple bump photos, a look at several positive pregnancy tests, food photos including a bowl of chili, bagels, and a burger, and a shot from an ultrasound visit alongside her sister Alexia Umansky. Farrah also shared photos of her cat with the disclaimer that her kids simply can’t be allergic to her beloved pet.

She captioned the slideshow with a rundown of her first three months as an expectant mom.

“To sum it up total shock followed by the most excitement ever,” the real estate broker wrote. “An intense aversion to coffee that I would never have thought could be possible… “morning” sickness is a myth!! nausea basically 24/7 from weeks 7-12… a voracious appetite that could NOT be curbed under any circumstances- eating felt like a full time job…. looked forward to every ultrasound appointment 🥹… stunned every time I stepped on the scale… was very impatient for the bump to pop… fell asleep on the couch every afternoon… watched all 10 seasons of Summer House hallelujah.”

Fans and friends sent plenty of love to Farrah in the comments section.

“What a wonderful sweet journey,” wrote RHOBH star Sutton Brown.

“I’m so excited!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” added Farrah’s mom Kyle.

“You’re glowing, friend! Absolutely stunning! Xo,” another commenter wrote.

Other fans were curious about Farrah’s food cravings, with one asking her if she longs for fast food such as Taco bell.

“ I crave Taco Bell everyday hahah ❤️,” the mom-to-be replied.

Farrah Promised to Share More Information About Her Pregnancy in the Future

Farrah’s pregnancy news was a bit of a surprise to fans. The busy career woman has been seemingly single ever since breaking off her engagement to her longtime fiance, Alex Manos, in 2024.

Even when she was still with Manos, Farrah told Us Weekly she would be perfectly fine to skip the wedding and go right to motherhood.

“I’m like, can we just skip the wedding and get to the baby part,” she said in 2023.

Three years later, the former “Buying Beverly Hills” star blindsided her followers with her baby news on Instagram. On July 3, Farrah uploaded a photo of herself holding a sonogram with her baby bump in view.

“My most exciting launch yet. Coming soon late November 2026,” Farrah captioned the post.

She later posted an adorable video as she shared the pregnancy news with her younger sisters Alexia, Sophia, and Portia. All of the sisters squealed with excitement as they realized they would become aunts before the end of the year.

Fans are still looking for more details. Because Farrah hasn’t been in a public relationship, one fan asked on Instagram, “No offense but we’re all dying to know who baby daddy is😂❤️.”

“Soon :),” Farrah replied.