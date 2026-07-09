Kyle Richards’ Daughter Farrah Offers a New Glimpse at Her Pregnancy After Surprise Baby News

Kyle Richards’ family has plenty to celebrate these days, and now fans are getting another look at daughter Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie’s pregnancy just days after she surprised everyone with her baby announcement.

After revealing on July 3 that she’s expecting her first child, Farrah returned to Instagram Stories over the Fourth of July weekend to share fresh glimpses of her growing baby bump while thanking followers for the outpouring of support.

Farrah Shares New Pregnancy Glimpses Over the Holiday Weekend

Kyle Richards’ oldest daughter Farrah shares new images of her growing bump.

Photo Courtesy of: Farrah Aldjufrie / Instagram

Farrah, 37, first shared a close-up photo of her baby bump with the word “BUMPIN'” written across the image.

She later posted a mirror selfie from the Fourth of July showing off her bump in a red tank top and navy pants while carrying a black-and-white woven handbag.

Over the photo, she wrote, “Happy 4th,” before adding another heartfelt message to everyone who reached out after her pregnancy announcement.

“Thank you for all of your very kind messages. I am seeing all of them,” she wrote.

The update comes less than a week after Farrah announced that she and her boyfriend are expecting their first child together. She shared a series of ultrasound photos alongside her growing bump and captioned the post, “My most exciting launch yet. Coming soon late November 2026 ✨.”

Since announcing the pregnancy, Farrah has remained relatively private, only hinting that more updates would be coming “soon” when fans asked for additional details.

The latest Instagram Stories offered followers another personal glimpse into this exciting new chapter.

Kyle Richards and Her Family Continue Celebrating the Baby News

Farrah’s pregnancy announcement quickly became a family celebration.

Richards, who will become a grandmother for the first time, was among the first to publicly react, commenting, “😭❤️ I can’t wait for this new chapter!! 🥹🙏 I love you so much Fairy!”

Mauricio Umansky also shared his excitement, writing, “You are gorgeous and I’m so happy for all of us and this baby is going to be so loved ❤️❤️❤️ I can’t wait wooohooo.”

Farrah’s sisters, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia Umansky, also celebrated the news, while “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke joined hundreds of fans in sending congratulatory messages.

Richards has also been embracing the milestone herself. Earlier this week, she shared several family photos and videos celebrating the pregnancy, including moments with Farrah and playful snapshots pushing a stroller while joking she was “practicing with Pippa,” the family’s dog.

Kyle Richards is gearing up for her newest role: grandma!

Photo Courtesy of: Kyle Richards / Instagram

Farrah is Richards’ eldest daughter from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie. Mauricio later helped raise her, and the two have maintained a close father-daughter relationship for decades.

The luxury real estate agent has largely kept her personal life out of the spotlight since ending her engagement to Alex Manos in 2024, making both her pregnancy announcement and these latest Fourth of July updates especially meaningful for longtime fans who have watched her grow up alongside her famous family.