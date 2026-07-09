Gigi Hadid Is Unrecognizable Covered in Feathers Days After Wearing $15K Dress to Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Gigi Hadid has had quite an eventful start to July. The model attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3 alongside boyfriend Bradley Cooper, and later jetted to Paris, France, for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Hadid walked the Balenciaga Fall 2026 show on July 8, debuting a dramatic feather-covered look that made the supermodel nearly unrecognizable. According to Vogue (via People), the runway appearance marked Hadid’s first couture show in four years, making the bold fashion moment an especially memorable comeback.

Gigi Hadid Is Covered in Feathers for Paris Fashion Week Show

Those attending the Balenciaga Fall 2026 show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on July 8 may have done a double-take when Gigi Hadid made her long-awaited return to the couture runway.

Images and videos shared on Instagram show the model in one of the fashion houses’ most theatrical looks, enveloped in a voluminous cocoon of oversized black feathers that nearly concealed her whole body. As she turned on the runway, however, the dramatic design revealed her bare back.

The avant-garde creation featured a circular opening for her face in which she wore minimal makeup, and was paired with flowing black trousers and purple opera gloves.

According to WhoWhatWear, the Fall 2026 couture show marked Pierpaolo Piccioli’s highly anticipated debut for Balenciaga following his departure from Valentino. Hadid’s look was designed by haute couture milliner Philip Treacy.

Treacy shared a video of Hadid modeling his creation on Instagram, where fashion fans quickly flooded the comments with praise for the dramatic feathered headpiece. “Wow! That is a head piece !!! Only Phillip Treacy ❤️ This is Heaven,” a fan shared. “Now that’s a LOOK! 🖤,” another wrote,

Hadid’s $15,000 Dress for Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Just days before the Balenciaga show, Hadid was among the many star-studded guests who brought their fashion A-game to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at MSG on July 3.

According to Page Six, Hadid wore a stunning, sparkling pink gown by Wiederhoeft valued at $14,500.

Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who did Hadid’s hair for the event, shared a few close-up photos of the model where she wore her hair in beautiful, soft waves that perfectly went with her dazzling dress.

“I wanted the hair just to be timeless and have those vintage waves w an extreme side part! I wanted Gigi to look like she’s the star on a film noir!” He captioned his photos of Hadid.

“STUNNING! Elegance never goes out of style,” a comment read on Giannetos post. “Barbie beautiful,” another person wrote.

The day before, Hadid headed to MSG for the couple’s rehearsal dinner, where she wore yet another showstopping look.

According to Page Six, the 31-year-old wore a yellow Christopher Esber dress that featured twisted cutouts on the front and lace detailing at her waist. The model and a friend took selfies in their car as they headed to pick up Hadid’s longtime boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, before the event.