5 Actors Who Could Replace Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger

Freddy Krueger is finally being revived by Paramount after 16 years. “A Nightmare on Elm Street” will torment a whole new generation of horror fans, much like David Gordon Green’s “Halloween” reboot trilogy yanked Michael Myers into modern times and lured a younger demographic. Freddy has been dormant long enough that a fresh perspective is just what the franchise needs.

With the exciting news, it’s time to consider some actors who could do well in taking on the iconic role of Freddy Krueger, forged from the ash by the one and only, Robert Englund. The famed actor broke out with the 1983 sci-fi miniseries, “V,” but it was “A Nightmare on Elm Street” a year later that gave him superstar status. Through the franchise, he demonstrated great physical skills and laid the foundation for what the villainous nightmare demon requires.

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Jackie Earle Haley (“Shutter Island,” “Your Host”) played Freddy in the much-maligned 2010 remake, alongside Rooney Mara and Kyle Gallner. But who could wear Freddy Krueger’s leather glove now?

Bill Skarsgård

Getty BERLIN, GERMANY – DECEMBER 02: Bill Skarsgård attends the world premiere of “Nosferatu” (German title: Nosferatu – Der Untote) at Zoo Palast on December 02, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Gerald Matzka/Getty Images)

Bill Skarsgård is among the greatest character actors of this generation. He’s made a name for himself playing some of horror’s baddest baddies, including Pennywise in the “It” films and Count Orlock in Robert Eggers’ “Nosferatu” remake. But that’s not all. He showed up in films such as “Villains,” “Barbarian,” “Locked” and “The Crow,” cementing his place among the giants of the current horror landscape.

His dedication to physical performance is particularly important for Freddy Krueger. In the 1984 original film, Englund infused the character with a menacing presence (e.g., the moment when Freddy runs spider-like down the back alley in Tina’s final nightmare) and an essential vocal rasp that further elevated the material. Skarsgård’s Pennywise owes a huge debt to Englund, as well as Tim Curry’s original version of the character, of course. But Skarsgård would not only fully commit to Freddy Krueger’s innate, otherworldly evil, but he’d bring a fresh perspective to the iconic villain. Play

Ray Nicholson

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Ray Nicholson attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount Pictures’ “Novocaine” at Paramount Theatre on March 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

If you’ve seen Parker Finn’s “Smile 2” and “Borderline” by Jimmy Warden, you’re aware of Ray Nicholson’s talents. He’s certainly following in the footsteps of his father and iconic horror shaker Jack Nicholson (“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “The Shining”) with a crazy-eyed understanding of what makes human beings so terrifying. But he’s only scraped the surface of what he’s capable of.

With a grounded take on Freddy Krueger, Ray Nicholson could dig in his heels and deliver something that resonates with a wide scope of horror fans. He has the voice and terrifying facial expressions down pat; now let’s see him get physical with it.

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Christopher Abbott

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: Christopher Abbott attends The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Through films such as “Possessor” and “Wolf Man,” Christopher Abbott displays a real knack for physical performance, as well as the vocal nuances required for a role like Freddy. Other films like “Black Bear” and “Poor Things” have also given him a range of emotional and vocal qualities that are not necessarily needed, but they’re bonuses.

Particularly as you explore the darkest parts of Freddy, Abbott would be more than up to the task of chewing up the material. His commanding on-screen magnetism would give “A Nightmare on Elm Street” a well-earned facelift in exciting ways.

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Dacre Montgomery

Getty GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 06: Dacre Montgomery attends the 2026 AACTA Awards at HOTA (Home of the Arts) on February 06, 2026 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images for AACTA)

Fresh from his unhinged performance in Daniel Goldhaber’s “Faces of Death” remake/sequel, Dacre Montgomery is primed and ready to take on Freddy Krueger. Along with other film and TV work in “Stranger Things” and Samuel Van Grinsven’s 2024 slow burn “Went Up that Hill,” Montgomery possesses the talent to carve out his own unique take on the character.

What is missing, however, is a physically heavy performance in his filmography, but based on “Faces of Death” alone, there’s a hint of something bigger and more sinister bubbling below the surface.

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David Howard Thornton

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: David Howard Thornton attends “Terrifier 3” New York Premiere at Regal Union Square on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

David Howard Thornton exploded as Art the Clown in the “Terrifier” franchise. His knack for silent physical performance is unmatched these days. He can both dabble in Art’s playful side and the terrible darkness rooted in his soul. In many ways, Art the Clown follows the Freddy Krueger playbook of toying with his victims like a cat with a ball of yarn. He just doesn’t speak. But with the right material (classic zingers are a necessity!), Thornton could literally kill as the razor-toothed sleep demon.

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