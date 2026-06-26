Robert Irwin Gushes About ‘Really Important Call’ He Received During ‘DWTS’ Rehearsal

Robert Irwin was born to be a conservationist, following in his late father Steve Irwin’s footsteps. That path in life has led him to meeting some of the most powerful people in the world, including the future King of England, Prince William.

The two have formed a close friendship amid their shared passion for conservation, one that Robert gushed about during a recent interview with Britain’s “This Morning.”

Robert Irwin’s Dear Friend Prince William

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Irwin, who won season 34 of “Dancing With the Stars,” explained that he and William have become close through their conservation work.

“Well, I mean, his Royal Highness, Prince William, has become, you know, someone that I work with quite a lot through the Earthshot Prize, which is, of course, his amazing global initiative to award, you know, the biggest and brightest solutions in environmental issues,” Robert began.

He continued, “Basically, it’s about kind of looking at conservation and all of these big challenges through the lens of optimism, urgent optimism, like look at what is being done to make a difference.”

The two joined together earlier this week to ride the 3,000th electric bus around London.

“We spent the day talking about climate change and all sorts there. You know, he is a passionate individual,” Robert shared. “When I am around other people who share that passion for conservation, it gets me so excited, and he truly is I think one of the greatest environmentalists that we have on the planet. He’s amazing.”

Prince William Supports Robert Irwin

Getty Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales alongside Australian conservationist Robert Irwin depart a bus to attend the Climate Innovation Forum at the Guildhall in central London, on June 23, 2026. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Outside of their joint passion for conservation, the friendship between Robert and William has become personal. The royal even showed his support for Robert during his time on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“This is a perfect example of what he’s like, right? I was doing ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in America, you know, bringing the conservation mission to a very different audience,” Robert recalled. “He Facetimed me in rehearsals with my dance partner just to wish me well on all the dancing. Like he is just—and I had no idea it was happening.”

According to the Australian native, he was informed of a “very important call coming through,” only to realize who it was when William popped up on the screen.

“So he is just a down-to-Earth human being and someone who knows the importance of conservation reaching different audiences,” Robert added.

Fans gushed about the men’s friendship in the comments section on YouTube.

“This was such a fun segment! Robert Irwin is an absolute treasure and his genuine friendship with Prince William is evident. Bravo to both men!” one fan wrote.

“What a gentleman, dedicated to his and Prince Williams passion. Hope we can all do our bit to save our planet,” another wrote.

A third chimed in, writing, “What a lovely lad, so like his dad. Robert and Prince William, what a duo!”

William also publicly supported Robert during his run on “Dancing With the Stars,” sending in a recorded video message that was aired last November.

“We’re missing you, Robert,” William said. “Whilst your twinkle toes are going off elsewhere, I need you down here.”

He and wife Kate Middleton later congratulated Irwin on his Mirrorball win.

“Congratulations Robert and Witney! ✨🪩,” they wrote in the comments section of Irwin’s Instagram post.