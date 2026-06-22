Rumer Willis Shares Heartfelt Father’s Day Post to Bruce Willis: ‘To the GOAT’

Rumer Willis is celebrating her father, Bruce Willis, with a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute.

On Sunday, June 21, the actress shared a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring treasured memories with the “Die Hard” star throughout the years.

Rumer’s Sweet Post to Her Dad

The collection included candid moments from the “Dancing with the Stars” contestant’s childhood, sweet snapshots of the pair laughing together and more recent photos that highlighted their close bond.

The first image showed a young Rumer wrapping her arms around her father’s neck.

Referencing a childhood phase when she wore her hair very short, she captioned the photo, “happy Father’s Day Daddio from your favorite son.”

The next slide featured the father-daughter duo smiling and laughing together, alongside the caption, “I love laughing with you.”

Another throwback image, which showed Bruce holding Rumer as a baby, included the message, “You are the coolest cat in town.”

A Polaroid-style photo was paired with the simple but heartfelt words, “I love you so much.”

Other images highlighted the actor’s playful personality and the qualities Rumer admires most about him.

“I’m so grateful for your joy and silliness,” one caption read, while another added, “and your tenderness.”

In another nod to their close relationship, Rumer wrote, “I’ll ride with you any day.”

She concluded the post with a lighthearted image of Bruce using a Snapchat filter and the message, “To the GOAT.”

Fans Loved the Sweet Message

Fans quickly filled the comments section with supportive messages for the family and reflected on the lasting impact Bruce has had both on and off screen.

“Such a blessing to have a dad like that and so many memories made,” one follower wrote.

Others commented on the strong family resemblance spanning multiple generations.

“Bruce is so handsome, and you look just like your mom. Louetta looks just like you. Beautiful family,” another fan shared, referring to Rumer’s 3-year-old daughter, Louetta.

“Bruce is the best! Happy Father’s Day to an ultimate film legend,” another comment read.

A fourth person added, “Look at that sweet girl. Happy Daddio Day to Bruce.”

Demi Moore Shared Her Own Post for Bruce

Rumer wasn’t the only member of the family to honor the actor on Father’s Day.

Her mother, actress Demi Moore, shared her own carousel of family photos celebrating Bruce’s journey as a father to daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

“Generations of love 💛,” Moore captioned the post. “Today we celebrate our incredible BW. Sending love to all the fathers, today and always.”

Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, also paid tribute to the actor and the role he continues to play in the lives of their daughters, Mabel, 14, and Evelyn, 12.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the dads who make their children feel safe, loved, and completely at ease in their presence and in their arms. Just like our Bruce 💙,” she wrote.

The messages come as the Willis family continues to share updates and raise awareness following Bruce’s frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, which was publicly revealed in 2023 after the family announced his aphasia diagnosis in 2022.

Throughout it all, they have remained united in celebrating the actor’s enduring legacy as a father, husband and grandfather.