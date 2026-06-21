Demi Moore Pays Emotional Father’s Day Tribute to Ex Bruce Willis Amid His Dementia Battle

“Die Hard” Icon Bruce Willis was surrounded by love on Father’s Day, even if the celebration took place online. Demi Moore marked the occasion with a heartfelt tribute to her ex-husband, sharing a carousel of photos capturing the actor’s decades-long journey as a father.

How Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Built a Strong Blended Family

“Generations of love 💛,” Moore captioned the carousel. “Today we celebrate our incredible BW. Sending love to all the fathers, today and always.”

The collection included snapshots of Bruce with daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, offering fans a glimpse into family moments that have defined his life away from Hollywood.

Getty Bruce Willis Demi Moore

The post reflected the close bond Moore and Bruce have maintained since ending their marriage in 2000. Over the years, the former couple have remained devoted co-parents and have frequently spoken about the strength of their blended family.

Bruce and Moore married in 1987 and welcomed daughters Rumer, Scout,t and Tallulah before ending their marriage in 2000. Though their relationship changed, their commitment to family never did.

Over the years, their children have frequently spoken about the respect and affection their parents still share. During a 2024 interview with People, Rumer reflected on the example they continue to set.

“I think one of the most beautiful things to witness about my parents’ relationship still is just their love and support of each other,” she said.

Emma Heming Willis Shares Her Own Loving Message

Moore was not the only family member celebrating Bruce on Father’s Day.

His wife, Emma Heming Willis, also paid tribute to the actor with a touching message dedicated to the role he continues to play in the lives of their daughters, Mabel, 14, and Evelyn, 12.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the dads who make their children feel safe, loved, and completely at ease in their presence and in their arms. Just like our Bruce 💙,” she wrote on Instagram.

The post resonated with many followers who have watched Emma become one of Bruce’s strongest advocates since his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis was publicly revealed in 2023.

The Willis Family Continues to Stand Together

The Father’s Day messages came just days after the family offered another glimpse into the support system surrounding Bruce.

Earlier in the week, Emma marked her 50th birthday by sharing photos that included Moore and Tallulah Willis, reflecting the strong connection that continues to unite the family.

As Bruce’s health journey unfolds, his loved ones have remained closely connected, often showing up for one another both publicly and privately.

Emma Opens Up About Life After Bruce’s Diagnosis

Getty Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis

As Bruce’s condition has evolved, Emma has continued to speak candidly about the challenges and emotional realities that come with caring for a loved one living with dementia.

Speaking with The Times in September 2025, she opened up about how her daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, have adjusted as they find their own ways to stay connected to their father. “You can see the tenderness of it,” Emma said. “The girls don’t need him to be this or do that.”

She added, “They have really adapted to his disease, and they know how to move around him. It’s beautiful, but it’s hard for them. They miss him.”

Through treasured family photos, heartfelt messages, and steadfast support, both Moore and Emma celebrated the devoted father and family man who continues to hold a special place in their lives.