Amber Heard Shares Glimpse of Daughter Oonagh After Completing First 10K Race in Spain

Amber Heard is giving fans a rare look at her life in Spain.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday, June 21, to celebrate a personal milestone after completing the KLM Norte Sur 10K race in Madrid.

Heard Beamed in the Images She Shared With Fans

Heard, 40, shared a photo of herself beaming after crossing the finish line.

Dressed in a pink sports bra and matching running shorts, the actress appeared energized as she posed for the camera following the event.

“First race glow 💕🇪🇸,” she captioned the post.

In addition to the main photo, Heard also shared two images to her Instagram Stories that offered a closer look at the day.

One featured a smiling selfie taken before or after the race, while another captured a sweet moment with her eldest child, 5-year-old daughter Oonagh, whom Heard held in her arms after completing the run.

The actress has largely kept a low profile since relocating to Spain and tends to share only occasional glimpses of her personal life on social media.

The ‘Aquaman’ Star Is the Proud Mom to Three Children

Heard is also mom to 12-month-old twins, daughter Agnes and son Ocean, whose arrivals she announced earlier this year.

Back in May 2025, the actress revealed she had expanded her family in a heartfelt Mother’s Day message.

“Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full.”

Reflecting on her journey to motherhood, Heard added, “When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!”

She continued, “Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always.”

Heard Decided to Become a Mom oh Her Own Terms

Heard first announced the birth of Oonagh in July 2021, explaining that becoming a parent independently had long been important to her.

“I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms,” she wrote at the time.

“I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib,” she continued.