‘House of the Dragon’: The Dragons and Riders Who Could Change the War in Season 3

The battle for the Iron Throne may be fought by kings, queens and armies, but dragons remain the most powerful weapons in Westeros.

As “House of the Dragon” heads into season 3, the Dance of the Dragons has already claimed the lives of major characters and several dragons. The conflict between Team Black and Team Green continues to escalate, with both sides relying on their fire-breathing allies to gain an advantage.

Some dragons have already changed the course of the war. Others appear poised to become major players as the story continues.

Vhagar Remains the Most Dangerous Dragon in Westeros

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No dragon has had a larger impact on the war than Vhagar.

The ancient dragon is the last living creature that witnessed Aegon the Conqueror’s conquest of Westeros and remains the largest active dragon in the world.

Currently ridden by Aemond Targaryen, Vhagar has become Team Green’s greatest weapon.

The dragon killed Lucerys Velaryon and his dragon Arrax at the end of season 1, a moment that officially ignited the civil war.

Vhagar later defeated Princess Rhaenys and her dragon Meleys during the Battle of Rook’s Rest, further strengthening Aemond’s position.

Heading into season 3, Vhagar remains the single biggest threat facing Rhaenyra’s forces.

Rhaenyra’s Dragons Give Team Black a Numbers Advantage

While Team Green has Vhagar, Team Black controls more dragons overall.

Rhaenyra rides Syrax, the dragon viewers first saw soaring over King’s Landing in the premiere episode.

Her husband Daemon rides Caraxes, the fearsome Blood Wyrm known for his aggressive nature.

The Blacks also gained significant reinforcements during season 2.

Hugh successfully claimed Vermithor, one of the largest dragons in existence. Often called “The Bronze Fury,” Vermithor was once ridden by King Jaehaerys I and is considered the third-largest dragon alive.

Ulf claimed Silverwing during the Red Sowing, giving Team Black another experienced dragon.

Addam of Hull bonded with Seasmoke, further strengthening Rhaenyra’s position.

Together, those additions dramatically changed the balance of power heading into the next phase of the war.

‘House of the Dragon’ Introduced Several Dragons With Huge Season 3 Potential

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One of the biggest developments in the season 2 finale involved Sheepstealer.

The wild dragon appeared in the Vale and crossed paths with Rhaena Targaryen, who has spent much of her life longing for a dragon of her own.

While the books feature a different rider for Sheepstealer, the series appears to be setting up Rhaena to claim the beast.

Another dragon likely to play a major role is Tessarion.

Known as “The Blue Queen,” Tessarion belongs to Prince Daeron Targaryen, who has only been mentioned on screen so far.

Viewers finally got a glimpse of the dragon flying above the Hightower army during the season 2 finale.

Both Tessarion and Daeron are expected to become key figures moving forward.

Several Dragons Have Already Been Lost During the War

Not every dragon has survived the Dance of the Dragons.

Meleys, ridden by Princess Rhaenys, died during the Battle of Rook’s Rest after battling both Vhagar and Sunfyre.

The death marked one of Team Black’s most devastating losses.

Arrax, Lucerys Velaryon’s dragon, was also killed by Vhagar in the season 1 finale.

Meanwhile, Sunfyre suffered catastrophic injuries during the battle at Rook’s Rest.

Although the dragon is believed to still be alive, its long-term condition remains uncertain.

The Legacy of Balerion Still Looms Over Westeros

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Even though Balerion the Black Dread died before the events of “House of the Dragon,” his influence remains impossible to ignore.

The legendary dragon carried Aegon the Conqueror during his conquest of Westeros and became the most famous dragon in Targaryen history.

Viewers have only seen Balerion’s massive skull inside the Red Keep, but the dragon’s legacy continues to shape how characters view power.

As season 3 begins, Westeros is filled with dragons of every size and temperament.

“House of the Dragon” season 3 premieres June 21 on HBO. It is available to stream on HBO Max.