Gisele Bündchen Celebrates Father’s Day With Beautiful Unseen Photos of Her Husband & Baby

Gisele Bündchen celebrated Father’s Day 2026 by sharing a set of never-before-seen photos featuring her newest child, a one-year-old boy, and her husband, Joaquim Valente, whom she married in December 2025. Her two older kids were also featured in a few of the snaps.

In the first photo, the couple stood in front of a rainbow while the baby rode in a carrier held by the Victoria’s Secret superstar. The next pic was a shot from behind of Joaquim cuddling the tot. The next picture showed Gisele’s 13-year-old daughter Vivian, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tom Brady, wrapping Valente in an affectionate embrace as he sits in front of a dessert platter. The last photo shows the family sitting in a circle sharing a group hug.

In the caption, Gisele wished Joaquim a happy Father’s Day and thanked the 38-year-old for “leading by example” before listing what she considers his best qualities. Those include “love, humility, integrity, discipline, kindness, and consistency.”

She went on to tell the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor, “You are an incredible role model. We are all so grateful for you, and we love you so much.”

The 45-year-old retired runway model also included a throwback photo of her own father, Valdir Bündchen. Also in the pic is her fraternal twin, Patricia, and three more of her sisters.

She told him, “And dad, thank you for your unconditional love, wisdom, and support through every stage of my life.”

Valdir is Gisele’s last living parent. The A-lister lost her mother Vânia Nonnenmacher to cancer in Janary 2024.

Gisele Did Not Mention Tom Brady in Her Father’s Day Post

Getty Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen in February 2021 after the Super Bowl.

Notably absent from Gisele’s Father’s Day post was any mention of Brady, whom the Brazilian beauty married in 2009. Along with Vivian, the pair are the parents of a 16-year-old son, Benjamin. They finalized their divorce in 2022, two years after the former quarterback admitted to Howard Stern that his dedication to his football career had caused a strain on his marriage.

He revealed in the interview that Gisele felt he wasn’t doing “his part for the family” and “felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house.”

In August 2022, two months before the divorce was finalized, Brady took 11 days away from practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to “deal with some personal things,” according to coach Todd Bowles.

In a press conference, he explained his absence by saying, “It’s all personal you know, everyone’s got situations they’re dealing with. So we all have really unique challenges in just our life.” He added that at 45 years old, he has a lot going on.

He then made a reference to figuring out life “the best you can.”

On December 19, 2025, Page Six was first to break the news that Gisele had tied the knot with Valente a few days before.

The same day, Brady posted an Instagram Story using the depression-themed song “1-800-273-8255” by Logic as background music, which sparked speculation that the athlete might be missing his ex. The song contains lyrics such as “I don’t wanna be alive” and “I just wanna die today.”

In the days leading up to the announcement, Brady stayed positive by posting some musings on “emotional resilience.”