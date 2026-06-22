‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Derek Hough Reflects on Having His First Child at 40, ‘I’ve Had Such a Full & Rich Life’

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough has had a wildly successful career. But now, he’s tackling his biggest journey yet — fatherhood.

He and his wife, Hayley Erbert, welcomed their first child in December 2025. Ever since, Everley Capri Hough has been the center of her parents’ attention.

This summer, Derek Hough celebrated his first Father’s Day with a child of his own. He may have welcomed his daughter later in life, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Derek Hough Has No Issues Being a First-Time Dad at 40

Getty Julianne and Derek Hough on October 22, 2007.

Ballroom dance legends Julianne and Derek Hough grew up in Utah against the background of the Mormon Church. While many of their friends were thinking about families of their own, the siblings were laser-focused on continuing their dance careers.

“I grew up in Utah where you get married at 19, you have kids at 20, 21, so it’s crazy that I’m 40 years old and I’m just now entering into this chapter,” the dancer told E! News in February. He celebrated his 41st birthday in May 2026.

Derek Hough loves exploring fatherhood, but he also feels grateful he focused on dance in his early years.

“I’ve had such a full and rich life,” Hough shared. “I was like, ‘Wow, I’ve done so much in my life already, and now I get to start over.’ It’s all brand new. I get to do this whole life thing, but in a totally different way now, and it has a lot more meaning and fulfillment and excitement.”

As Everley approaches her six-month mark, the family enjoys seeing her develop her own personality.

“I really hope she has her mother’s temperament as far as this very even keel, very chill [demeanor],” Hough told E! News. “Me, I’ll be bouncing off the walls and doing back flips. So, we’ll see—that might come out later.”

The DWTS Judge Celebrates His First Father’s Day as a Dad

Father’s Day 2026 marked Derek Hough’s first celebration with a child of his own. Hayley Hough honored him with an endearing tribute, giving fans a peek at their personal lives.

“Of all the versions I have known of you, this is my favorite one. Happy first Fathers Day, my love! Everley and I love you so much ♥️,” the dancer shared on Instagram. She attached several sweet clips of her husband playing with Everley. Fans particularly loved the clips where Derek danced around the room with his daughter in his arms.

“😢❤️ my world,” the judge replied in the comments.

“Happy Father’s Day…” Derek’s mother, Mariann, left him a sweet message. “You’re such a cute daddy👶

Supporter,protector and a heart so full of love that just keeps expanding. I’m so proud of you, son. There’s nothing quite like being a parent… Have a most beautiful joyful day🙌”

Derek Hough and the rest of the “Dancing With the Stars” judges return when season 35 premieres on ABC this fall. Fans can’t wait to hear him discuss fatherhood and his new, exciting chapter of life.