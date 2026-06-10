‘Summer House’ Star Paige DeSorbo Appears to Soft Launch Boyfriend Joe D’Amelio

Paige DeSorbo may have just given fans her most revealing look yet at her relationship with Joe D’Amelio.

The Bravo star, who has spent much of the last year keeping her dating life out of the spotlight, appeared to soft launch her romance with D’Amelio on Instagram while attending a Klutch Sports Group event. Joe serves as the company’s senior vice president of football marketing.

In her June 6 Instagram Story, the “Summer House” alum shared a photo from a Klutch Sports Group event that appeared to include D’Amelio standing beside her. The pair kept things subtle — neither of their faces were visible — but fans were quick to speculate that DeSorbo was finally giving a tiny glimpse into her notoriously private relationship.

The post caught attention because DeSorbo has spent the last year and a half keeping her romance with D’Amelio almost entirely offline. Since the two were first linked after being spotted together at a Philadelphia Eagles game following her split from Craig Conover, she has rarely spoken about him publicly and has avoided sharing photos of him on social media. For someone who once had a very public Bravo relationship, even a partial photo feels like a major reveal.

The ‘Summer House’ Fan-Favorite Has Been Open About Keeping Her Relationship Offline

Although DeSorbo has occasionally addressed her romance in interviews and on her “Giggly Squad” podcast with Hannah Berner, she has consistently emphasized her desire for privacy.

Earlier this year, she confirmed to Us Weekly that she and D’Amelio were exclusive.

“I’m in my 30s, so it’s not like I’m out every single weekend going out on multiple dates like I would have been in my 20s,” DeSorbo explained.

She also described maintaining privacy as a balancing act.

“I feel like when I was on reality TV — I started when I was 25 — it feels very, like, that was my 20s,” she said. “Obviously, I’m in charge of my own decisions and stuff [now]. So it’s nice to be able to decide what I share and what I don’t [with] personal stuff.”

On a February episode of “Giggly Squad,” DeSorbo suggested fans should not expect many updates about her dating life anytime soon.

“I may never post a man again,” she admitted.

She also explained why she has become more protective of her relationships.

“One, I feel like because I was like, had such public relationships and like the court of public opinion is not healthy,” DeSorbo said. “But two is like, ‘What the hell does he have to do with my personality?’”

During the same episode, she shared another detail about her new relationship, confirming that Joe is the first Italian man she has dated.

“This is the first time in my life I’ve ever dated someone Italian,” she revealed.

Paige DeSorbo Moved Forward After Craig Conover Split

DeSorbo’s relationship with D’Amelio comes after the end of her long-term romance with “Southern Charm” star Conover.

She confirmed the breakup on the December 30, 2024 episode of “Giggly Squad.”

“What I did want to say is that Craig and I have decided to no longer be together,” Paige told listeners.

The breakup, she explained, was not caused by a single event.

“It’s weird, obviously it’s weird,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting this, obviously, when we first started dating.”

DeSorbo went on to speak warmly about Conover despite the split.

“I have so much love and respect for Craig,” she shared. “I think he is one of the best people I have ever met in my entire life, I will remain the biggest fan of him, and want the best for him.”

Since her announcement, there have been no signs of a remaining friendship.