Everything ‘Summer House’ Fans Didn’t See During the Season 10 Reunion

The season 10 reunion of “Summer House” delivered plenty of on-camera drama, but according to Bravo Insider, some of the most memorable moments happened when filming paused.

The three-part reunion wrapped up one of the Bravo hit’s most talked-about seasons, bringing together Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, West Wilson, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, Mia Calabrese, KJ Dillard, Dara Levitan, Ben Waddell, Bailey Taylor and Levi Sebree.

Unseen ‘Summer House’ Reunion Moments Revealed After Season 10 Finale

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Before filming officially began, the cast shared jokes, compliments and a few surprising comments about the season.

Bailey Taylor was the first cast member on stage alongside Andy Cohen and described her first season as “an extremely transformative experience.”

Carl Radke later joked that he had hoped the reunion set would be modeled after Cooper’s Beach rather than the familiar backyard setup from the Hamptons house. Cooke also joined the early conversation, prompting Cohen to tell the group it was his “fantasy” to have the cast visit his own Hamptons beach house someday.

As cast members continued arriving, Hubbard made several jokes about the changing group dynamics. After Amanda Batula pointed out that it felt “weird” sitting on a different couch than Cooke after years together, Hubbard quipped, “Next year, it’ll be me and Carl back together.”

Radke’s response immediately got attention.

“It’s possible,” he replied.

Inside the ‘Summer House’ Reunion Before Cameras Started Rolling

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Once everyone was seated, the joking continued.

Hubbard showed off her reunion look and encouraged everyone to “take it all in,” prompting Cooke to joke that he enjoyed watching Radke’s reactions. Radke complimented Hubbard’s appearance and recalled a hug they had shared backstage before filming.

When Miller arrived, several cast members complimented her look before cameras officially began rolling.

During one filming break, Cohen complimented Dillard’s shoes, calling them “very nice.”

Sebree later joked that she and Taylor looked like the bushes they dressed up as during one of the season’s pranks.

After lunch, Cohen checked in with Hubbard and asked for an update on her daughter, Gemma.

“She’s a teenager!” Hubbard joked. “She’s crawling, she’s sprinting, she climbs. Oh my god, this girl.”

The reunion wrapped on schedule, something that delighted Cohen. The cast celebrated with a toast and Girl Scout cookies before gathering for official reunion photos and a round of selfies on stage.

Amanda Batula Learns New Details About West Wilson’s Past Relationship

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While the behind-the-scenes moments provided plenty of laughs, the reunion’s biggest revelations centered on Wilson’s dating history.

During a heated discussion, Cohen questioned Wilson about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Meija Moreno and whether she believed they were exclusive.

“I obviously wasn’t the clearest,” Wilson admitted. “I told her that it was not an exclusive relationship in like, November or December. I’ve been not clear with a zillion women that I’ve dated prior to this.”

The conversation intensified when Wilson acknowledged that Moreno believed they were in an exclusive relationship.

“I mean, no, she thought that we were,” he said.

Miller immediately challenged him.

“You’re lying! Cause you sent her flowers on Valentine’s Day,” Miller said.

She continued, “You were saying, ‘I love you’ to this woman. You can’t even look at me because you know you’re (expletive) lying.”

Batula then revealed that some of the information being discussed was new to her.

“I had some of this information, not all of it,” Batula said.

Still, Batula explained that she was not concerned about the Valentine’s Day flowers because she and Wilson were not involved at the time.

Kyle Cooke Voices Concern About Amanda Batula and West Wilson

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The discussion shifted when Cohen asked Batula and Wilson about the status of their relationship.

Wilson revealed that they did not become exclusive immediately after acknowledging their feelings for one another.

“Actually, not since we expressed feelings, no,” Wilson said.

The response left much of the cast confused.

Cooke responded with a stunned, “What?” while Miller questioned why they would continue navigating such a public relationship without clear boundaries.

Wilson later clarified that he and Batula became monogamous following their March 31 relationship announcement.

He also admitted feeling pressure for the relationship to succeed.

Cooke then expressed concern for Batula.

“We were really close,” Cooke told Wilson. “I considered you one of the best things to ever happen to this show, because I considered you one of my best friends.”

Cooke added that he worries about Batula’s position in the relationship.

“I do still have love for Amanda, and I do still care for her. I am very concerned,” Cooke said.

He argued that Batula entered the relationship during a particularly vulnerable time and suggested she has become isolated from parts of the group.

Andy Cohen Presses the Couple About Their Future

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As the discussion continued, Cohen asked Batula a question many viewers have been asking themselves.

Was the relationship worth it?

“That’s an impossible question to answer in this moment,” Batula replied.

Cohen then asked whether the couple was in love.

Before Batula could answer, Wilson responded.

“We are not using the word love right now. It’s been two months, three months.”

That answer prompted another revelation.

“He told me he thinks he loves her,” Solomon said.

Wilson did not deny it.

Instead, he emphasized his commitment to the relationship.

“I am very much committed to this relationship,” Wilson said.

With Bravo already announcing a special “The Aftermath” episode featuring additional conversations filmed after the reunion, it appears the story between Batula, Wilson, Miller and the rest of the cast is far from over.

Fans can watch the uncensored “Summer House” season 10 reunions on Peacock.