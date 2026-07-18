‘Grease’ Icon Reveals Hilarious Reason For Playing ‘the World’s Oldest Living Teenager’

Inspired by a hit Broadway musical, the 1978 film version of “Grease” became a box-office blockbuster, earning nearly $400 million to become the highest-grossing movie musical of the 20th century.

The actors who appeared in the film have gone on to appear in various other film and TV projects during the nearly 50 years since “Grease” came out. However, the film’s enduring popularity has ensured that regardless of their other roles, they’ll always be associated with their characters from Rydell High.

‘Grease’ Was Just a Job for Stockard Channing

One of those stars is Stockard Channing. Despite receiving critical claim for her performances in “Six Degrees of Separation” and as First Lady Abbey Bartlet in “The West Wing,” to “Grease” fans she’ll always be Rizzo, leader of the Pink Ladies.

Channing recently opened up about playing Rizzo during an interview wth British chat show “Lorraine.”

Looking back, she admitted she only took the role because she needed the money.

“I was lucky to get a job for the summer,” Channing told host Lorraine Kelly. “The mortgage was whispering in my ear … I mean, I’m not making that up. It’s absolutely true.”

Stockard Channing Was 33 When She Played a Pink Lady

Thirty-three years old when she was cast as Rizzo, Channing felt she was a little long in the tooth to convincingly play a teenage high school student.

However, she kept that opinion to herself, eager to put another movie on her résumé and a few bucks in her bank account.

“I thought, ‘Okay, let’s go for it. Let’s be the world’s oldest living teenager,’” she joked, admitting she had no idea the film would explode into the cultural phenomenon it became.

“You never know. Great oaks from little acorns grow,” she observed

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She ‘Needed the Gig’

Interviewed by Variety in 2018, Channing admitted that while “Grease” is universally beloved, that’s not how she feels.

Asked if the movie held a special place in her heart, she replied, “Not at all.”

She also confirmed her dwindling finances were behind her decision to take on the role. “I needed the gig,” she admitted.

She offered more details in an interview with “InnerVIEWS with Ernie Manouse.” As she recalled, producer the film’s producer, Alan Carr, offered her the job at the last minute, calling her up at “the 11th hour,” as she remembered it.

“I was grateful just to pay my rent for a few months,” she recalled, pointing out that she had little experience in musical theater — which one would assume would be a prerequisite for a movie chockablock with singing and dancing.

“I thought it was kind of a strange choice given my background, but I said, ‘Well, it’s a job like any other, and I’m gonna do it,'” she explained.

More ‘Practical Magic’

It’s clear that “Grease” is in the rearview mirror for Stockard Channing, although it remains to be seen what kind of celebrations will take place in 2028 when the film celebrates its 50th anniversary.

In the meantime, Channing will next be seen in “Practical Magic 2,” reprising her role from the original film alongside Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock.