‘Dexter’ Actor Joined by Gorgeous Adult Son for Rare Red Carpet Appearance: PHOTOS

James Remar is beloved for his role on the hit Showtime series, “Dexter.” He played the role of Dexter Morgan’s adoptive father, Harry Morgan, and earlier this week, on July 14, he made a rare red carpet appearance with his real-life son, Jason Remar.

James Remar Attends Event With His Son

Getty Atsuko Remar, Jason Remar and James Remar attend “The Odyssey” New York Premiere

James and Jason posed for photos at the premiere of “The Odyssey” presented by Universal Pictures in New York City. They were joined by James’ wife, Atsuko Remar. The couple is also parents to daughter Lisa Mary Remar, although she was not in attendance at the event.

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At the red-carpet event, James looked so happy posing alongside his family. The premiere is a rare red-carpet appearance for James and Jason and an important event for James, who plays the blind prophet Tiresias, in the anticipated film.

“After the Trojan War, Odysseus faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca, meeting creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens, and Calypso along the way,” the film’s synopsis reads on IMDb.

James Remar Discusses His ‘The Odyssey’ Role

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James previously expressed his excitement about joining the Christopher Nolan-directed film after working with Nolan on the 2023 film “Oppenheimer.”

“It was all that much better. The first time I auditioned for him was during COVID, and I had to test before we all met,” James told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2025. “Eventually, we got to meet without masks on the Universal lot, which is how he does it. He shoots film through a camera, not digital.”

In the interview, he also discussed working with Matt Damon again. “I worked opposite Matt Damon again. We were opposite each other in Oppenheimer, so it was familiar. It was just like, ‘Hey, buddy, welcome back from summer vacation’for a couple of the guys that felt like we went to school together,” he said.

He continued, “It was very collegial, very familiar, very much like a family. Everybody who was there offered everyone else a great deal of respect. It’s a very respectful, well assembled cast. No silliness to speak of. Everyone was focused on the task at hand, because he comes with a vision and every brush stroke of his vision is important. There are no hijinks. No fooling around. Nobody’s asleep. Nobody’s drunk.”

James Remar Discusses His Role in ‘Dexter’

Getty Actor James Remar and his son Jason Remar in 2008

Remar is a brilliant actor with many credits to his name, but he is often celebrated for his role in “Dexter.” In the 2024 spinoff, “Dexter: Original Sin,” the younger version of Harry is played by Christian Slater. In an interview with The Post, Remar discussed watching another actor play Harry, and he had nothing but praise for Slater!

“I’ve known Christian [Slater] for many, many years. Actually, we were in a movie together,” he said. “I think it might have been his first film, called ‘Tales from the Darkside.’ I believe he was all of 18 years old. And I love him. He’s a wonderful actor, and he’s a good man.”

Remar continued, “My feelings about another actor playing the part, I think would be like Richard Burton watching Peter O’Toole play Hamlet. Because the role is so iconic, because it’s something that other guys can try their hand at. It makes me feel very proud to be the guy that originated a role that other great actors now are taking on. I’m very honored and flattered … They got Christian Slater, who’s top shelf.”