Anne Hathaway, 43, Flaunts Bare Baby Bump for the First Time in Latest Public Appearance

Anne Hathaway is pregnant with her third child, and she looks gorgeous! The actress has been having an incredible year, and on June 19 she took to Instagram to announce that she and her husband, Adam Shulman, were expecting another child. They are already parents to sons Jonathan and Jack.

Anne Hathaway Shines in Latest Public Outing

Getty Anne Hathaway appears on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live at SiriusXM Studios

Fans have been fortunate to get a front-row seat to Hathaway’s pregnancy as she takes part in the promotional tour for her latest film, “The Odyssey.” When she appeared at SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Thursday, July 16, she did it in style. She also showed off her bare baby bump for the first time.

Getty

Getty

Hathaway wore a white halterneck blouse, white trousers, and open-toed sandals. Her top showed her growing bump, including her belly button. She wore her hair long and loose and seemed so happy as she smiled and posed for photos.

The star’s maternity style has been incredible, and she has wowed in several outfits, including the white mini dress and knee-high boot combination she wore to the “The Odyssey” photocall at the IET Building in London, England, on July 5.

Getty Anne Hathaway at the “The Odyssey” photocall at the IET Building

“The Odyssey” is an action/fantasy film directed by Christopher Nolan, and Hathaway plays the role of Penelope. Her co-stars include Zendaya, who plays Athena; Matt Damon, who stars as Odysseus; Tom Holland, who stars as Telemachus; Robert Pattinson as Antinous; and Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy. “After the Trojan War, Odysseus faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca, meeting creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens, and Calypso along the way,” the film’s synopsis reads on IMDb.

Anne Hathaway Discusses Third Pregnancy

The “Devil Wears Prada” star told Access Hollywood on July 14 that she was happy to be carrying a third child at 43. “There’s always hope until there’s not, but when you get to a certain age, that hope looks like 1% to 2%,” she said. “So we just decided to see where life took us, with a very, very healthy, realistic expectation, which was very low. We’re overjoyed because we just know from personal experience that not everybody gets this, and certainly not when you want it—sometimes not ever.”

She also referred to the pregnancy as a “blessing,” adding that she and Shulman do not take it for granted.

Hathaway has received an outpouring of love and support since announcing her pregnancy. In her Instagram post, the song “Baby I’m Yours” by Barbara Lewis plays as she debuts her bump. Fans flooded the comment section with reactions.

“Seeing women over 40 successfully becoming mothers is incredibly inspiring,” a fan wrote. “It gives hope to many women who are still waiting for the right partner or haven’t had children yet. It’s comforting to know that opportunities for motherhood don’t necessarily end in our thirties.”

Anne Hathaway Embraces Motherhood

Getty Anne Hathaway attends “The Odyssey” premiere at the AMC Lincoln Square

In an interview with People in April, Hathaway discussed how much she loved being a boy mom. “I’m a tomboy! I love that being a boy mom has really informed my fashion,” she said. “I have to always be able to go from a serious business meeting to, like, a basketball court. You have to be able to play pickup basketball at any point, in any outfit.”

She continued, “So [I tell myself]: When you get dressed in the morning, dress wisely because you 100 percent are going to have a projectile thrown at you probably by the end of breakfast.”