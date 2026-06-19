Anne Hathaway Announces Pregnancy With Sweet Baby Bump Video

Anne Hathaway has a sweet surprise for fans. The “Devil Wears Prada’ star, 43, is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, she revealed in an adorable Instagram video.

Hathaway announced the joyful news in a heartfelt Instagram video, stepping into the frame in a flowing white dress, her arms folded across her stomach. As Barbara Lewis’ “Baby I’m Yours” played in the background, she lowered her arms to unveil her growing baby bump.

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman Are Growing Their Family

“x Baby, I’m yours x,” she wrote alongside the clip.

The announcement marks an exciting new chapter for Hathaway and Shulman, who have been married since 2012.

The couple is already parents to sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6. Although Hathaway has largely kept her family life out of the spotlight, she has frequently spoken about how motherhood transformed her perspective and brought greater balance to her life.

Over the years, the actress has described raising her children as one of her greatest joys and has often credited her family with helping her stay grounded amid the demands of Hollywood.

Now, the family of four is preparing to welcome a fifth member.

Hathaway Recently Reflected on Family Life

Getty Anne Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, attend the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on April 18, 2026.

Just weeks before announcing her pregnancy, Hathaway spoke candidly about family life during an interview for Elle’s Summer 2026 issue.

The actress shared that she and Shulman are currently enjoying a particularly special stage of parenting.

She said her sons are “in this really fun zone where we all love hanging out together, which I understand may change.”

“Well, we will always love hanging out with them, but their feelings about us might change,” she added with a laugh.

Hathaway said the experience has reminded her to appreciate the present. “We’re all just in it,” Hathaway said. “Adam and I are soaking it up. I’m having the most wonderful time with my family, living in the city of my dreams, and work seems to be going really, really well.”

She added, “So rather obnoxiously, I’m having a great time as everything else burns.”

Motherhood Continues to Shape Her Life and Career

Getty Anne Hathaway

Hathaway has long spoken about the profound impact that becoming a mother had on her.

In a 2022 interview with WSJ Magazine, she said she did not feel “fully landed and fully here” until she had children.

“It’s not like I was lacking integrity, but it made me want to be completely, on every level, true to my word,” she explained. “And that meant stopping any nonsense that I had going on inside myself.”

The news of her pregnancy arrives during a busy professional chapter for the actress.

Hathaway is set to portray Penelope in the upcoming film “The Odyssey” and recently returned to one of her most beloved roles in “The Devil Wears Prada 2.”

For now, however, attention is focused on the growing family she shares with Shulman and the baby on the way.