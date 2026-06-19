Brendan Fraser To Star in New Mars Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Starman’ With Jeff Daniels

Brendan Fraser is heading to Mars in his next starring role, and he’s taking Jeff Daniels with him. Fresh from an acclaimed career revival that saw him win the Academy Award for “The Whale,” Fraser has signed on to lead the new science-fiction thriller “Starman.”

The film is currently being shopped to buyers at the Cannes Film Market.

Brendan Fraser Leads a Race for Survival

According to Deadline, Fraser will play Tom Adams, a visionary technologist who launches a historic mission to Mars. Described as an “architect of the future,” Adams places himself at the forefront of humanity’s next great frontier.

But the ambitious mission quickly turns into a nightmare. According to Collider, Adams becomes stranded millions of miles from Earth after unforeseen events derail the expedition. His desperate fight becomes “an urgent race against time,” driven not only by survival but also by love.

According to Deadline, two-time Emmy winner Jeff Daniels has officially joined Brendan Fraser in the cosmic sci-fi thriller. Daniels is the latest addition to the cast, with Fraser leading the ambitious space adventure. The pairing brings together two award-winning actors for what promises to be an emotional science-fiction drama.

Jeff Daniels plays Ed Watkins, the “protective and powerful” co-leader of the transformational company he built alongside Adams. The pair share a bond that “means far more to Ed than the company itself.”

Cinema Express similarly describes Watkins as Adams’ “invaluable partner,” highlighting the close relationship at the heart of the story.

Despite sharing its title with John Carpenter’s 1984 classic, the Brendan Fraser-led “Starman” is not a remake of the Jeff Bridges-led sci-fi romance.

Josh Wakely Brings “Starman” to Life

According to Collider, Starman is written and directed by Josh Wakely. Wakely previously created the Emmy-winning Netflix animated series “Beat Bugs” and “Motown Magic.”

Deadline reports the film is a Grace: A Storytelling Company production, alongside Sight Unseen. Eddie Vaisman, who recently produced Fraser’s “Rental Family,” is producing with Wakely and Rebecca Graham.

Screenwriter David S. Goyer, known for “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight,” serves as an executive producer.

Brendan Fraser’s Remarkable Comeback Continues

Fraser’s latest project is another sign that one of Hollywood’s most celebrated career revivals is still gathering momentum.

According to the Associated Press, the actor rekindled his career with his Oscar-winning performance in “The Whale.” His Best Actor victory was widely celebrated as the comeback of the former star of “Encino Man,” “George of the Jungle” and “The Mummy.”

Speaking to the Associated Press after completing “Rental Family,” Brendan Fraser admitted he still battles self-doubt despite his success.

“I struggle with confidence. I always have, the feeling of not being good enough,” he said. “No critic, no pithy internet comment can be more biting to me than myself in my private thoughts.”

He also joked about following his Oscar win by playing an unsuccessful actor in “Rental Family.”

“Yeah, like: Don’t get too comfortable. It can happen to me.”

Brendan Fraser Has a Packed Schedule Ahead

According to Collider, Fraser has no shortage of upcoming projects.

He will soon appear in “Pressure,” playing General Dwight D. Eisenhower opposite Andrew Scott. He is also starring alongside Bill Murray, Dustin Hoffman, Vicky Krieps and Andy Garcia in the crime drama “Diamond,” which premieres at the Cannes Film Festival.

Further ahead, Fraser is attached to Barry Levinson’s “Assassination” and is also expected to reprise one of his most iconic roles in a new “The Mummy” sequel alongside Rachel Weisz and John Hannah.

Production of Brendan Fraser’s latest project “Starman” is expected to begin later this year.