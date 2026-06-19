Dave Coulier Cracks ‘Dad Jokes’ For Fans Amid Cancer Recovery

“Full House” star Dave Coulier recently appeared in a new Father’s Day ad as he continues his cancer recovery journey. Throughout the difficulties, he’s been surrounded by love and support at every step. His co-star, John Stamos, has been one of the biggest pillars.

Though the sitcom star is still recovering from his lengthy health battle, he’s now in remission. Fans were relieved to see him cracking jokes and entertaining viewers in his newest ad campaign.

Dave Coulier Entertains Fans With Iconic ‘Dad’ Humor

In a new ad for AwearMarket, the “Full House” actor wished fans a happy Father’s Day. In true Dave Coulier fashion, he cracked several “dad jokes” to entertain viewers.

“Why do dads take an extra pair of socks when they golf?” Coulier asks while seated comfortably in a lounge chair with two small dogs tucked in on either side of him. “In case they get a ‘hole in one.'”

The actor chuckles to himself after delivering the punchline. But he wasn’t quite finished yet.

“What do you call a factory that makes okay products?” Coulier begins another joke. “A satisfactory.”

“What did the ocean say to the beach? Nothing. It just waved,” he added. The actor began to laugh more and more with each joke.

In the comments, fans appreciated Dave Coulier’s signature humor

His “Full House” co-star, Candace Cameron Bure, simply left a laughing emoji in the comments.

“Epic dad jokes,” one fan wrote.

“My kids are gonna love these. Thanks Dave!” another added.

The ‘Full House’ Star Enjoys Creating Amid His Cancer Recovery

Although Dave Coulier has visibly lost weight amid his cancer treatment, he seems to be on the mend. In February, he told “Good Morning America” that both his cancers had gone into remission. After a few months of silence, Coulier shared an exciting update with fans.

“Hi everyone, it’s me, Dave, and I haven’t posted in quite a while,” the actor shared in an Instagram update in May. “The last time I did, some of you said that I look differently and I sound differently, and I do. What you’re seeing is the side effects of extreme radiation that I went through for carcinoma in my throat and I haven’t been able to eat solid food for months, so I’ve lost 45 lbs.”

The 66-year-old revealed that the treatment also impacted his ability to speak. However, his hair is starting to grow back. Coulier added that he’s been pleased with his progress so far and has been incredibly busy offline. He’s been writing and creating in his spare time to occupy his mind.

While the journey was certainly frightening, Dave Coulier knows that early detection played a major role in his recovery. The radiation had unpleasant side effects, but the actor bravely fought.

“[Radiation has] totally different side effects. It can steal parts of your life away from you — psychologically, emotionally and certainly physically,” he told GMA in February. “And I wasn’t going to allow cancer to do that. I was going to laugh my way through it and keep the people that I love close to me and that helps.”