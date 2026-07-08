Dave Coulier Vulnerably Talks Cancer Recovery & Keeping His Sense of Humor

“Full House” star Dave Coulier is a fighter. After incredibly terrifying health challenges, the 66-year-old is focusing on his recovery.

In 2024, Coulier received a stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis. Just over a year later, he received a second cancer diagnosis, carcinoma in his throat. Despite the devastating news, the actor felt determined to press forward.

In a new interview, Dave Coulier bravely discussed battling two cancers and what kept him going.

Dave Coulier Wouldn’t Let Cancer Take Away His Smile

Today, Dave Coulier is cancer-free and focusing on getting his strength back. The “Full House” star recently appeared on the “Heal Squad” podcast with Maria Menounos to discuss his cancer journey. It hasn’t been easy, but he remained determined to keep smiling and laughing through it all.

“How do you survive cancer twice and still find something to laugh about?” the “Heal Squad” podcast shared on its official Instagram.

“Dave Coulier (actor, ‘Full House’ & ‘Fuller House,’ founder of AwearMarket) beat his first cancer,” the post continued. “Chemo, remission, rang the bell. Then months later, doctors found a second, completely unrelated cancer… this time in his throat.”

“I was disappointed that I got cancer the second time,” Coulier vulnerably shared in the video. “Here I had gone through chemotherapy and rang the bell, and then I got diagnosed with carcinoma in my throat. What was so toxic in my life where my body said, ‘I’m out!’ I’m six months post radiation and the pain is still here. Cancer can take a lot of things from you. The one thing cancer is not going to take away from my is my sense of humor.”

Maria Menounos readily agreed, recalling the stress of her brain tumor.

“When I got diagnosed with a brain tumor, I started calling it ‘Debbie’ because I had to keep it a secret,” the 48-year-old remembered, adding that she spoke in code about her diagnosis. “I think laughing through things is a much better way to go through that journey.”

The ‘Full House’ Star Details the Long Road to Recovery

Getty Bob Saget, Dave Coulier and John Stamos on January 18, 2017.

After months of grueling treatment, Dave Coulier announced in February 2026 that he was in remission.

“It’s been a roller coaster ride for sure,” the 66-year-old proudly shared on “Good Morning America.” “I’m in remission with both cancers. And what a journey this has been.”

The carcinoma was completely unexpected. While speaking to GMA, Coulier revealed his physicians found it during a check-up for his initial cancer diagnosis.

“I was going in for a checkup for the lymphoma and got a PET scan and it revealed that something was in my throat, and they said, ‘Let’s take a look at this,'” the comedian recalled.

After a biopsy, his medical team confirmed the new cancer wasn’t related to the first one. But thanks to the quick action, they were able to tackle the carcinoma as well. Dave Coulier credits the PET scan and his team for saving his life.

Of course, the “Full House” star also acknowledged his loved ones for helping him through treatment.

“My wife, Melissa, has been amazing through all of this. I just love her to death,” he told the outlet. “And John [Stamos] flew into Michigan, came and visited us and made me laugh. He’s my brother. He wore a bald cap, and when he came around the corner, dressed like that, I dropped to the floor laughing. And he got COVID while he was staying with us. [We were] like two fifth-graders sitting in the hallway, talking to each other with walkie-talkies.”