Sacha Baron Cohen’s Ali G Returns in New Movie, Borat’s Future Is Uncertain

Sacha Baron Cohen may already have his next big comedy comeback ready to go. A new Ali G movie has reportedly finished filming after being kept almost entirely under wraps, according to Comic Basics. The reported project arrives just as the actor has suggested another of his most famous characters, Borat, may never return.

Borat’s Future Looks Uncertain as Ali G Prepares a Return

As reported by ScreenRant, Cohen recently weighed the futures of two of his best-known characters during an interview promoting his upcoming Netflix comedy “Ladies First.” When asked whether audiences would see Borat or his Marvel character Mephisto first, the actor surprised fans with his response.

“I think Mephisto,” Cohen said, before adding, “I don’t know if Borat will ever return.”

That comment made it sound as though Borat’s story may have reached its end. However, reports now suggest another classic Cohen creation could already be waiting in the wings.

As reported in The InSneider, Jeff Sneider says a new Ali G movie has already been completed.

The untitled project does not yet have a confirmed release date or studio attached. It is also unclear whether it is currently being shopped to buyers or has already found a home. Sneider describes the film as being “in the can.”

The Secret Ali G Movie Production Stayed Out of Sight

According to The InSneider, the project had reportedly been in development before the 2023 Hollywood strikes. Since then, very little information has surfaced.

Cohen was reportedly spotted filming as Ali G in Oxfordshire, England, during July and September 2025. Sneider also said he believed the character spent time in America during the film, although story details remain tightly guarded.

The secrecy is unusual for a major production, especially one featuring such an iconic comedy character. Even so, the reported Ali G movie appears to have been completed without any official announcement.

Can Ali G Still Connect With Modern Audiences?

Ali G helped launch Cohen to international fame through “Da Ali G Show” before he created other hit characters including Borat and Brüno. The signature character from TV show and the 2002 film “Ali G Indahouse” became famous for awkward encounters with real people, using satire to expose stereotypes and social attitudes.

That style of comedy helped redefine the genre in the early 2000s. But whether it lands the same way today is another question.

Comic Basics notes that Sneider himself has expressed doubts about the comeback. He argued that “Ali G in 2026 would feel strange” because the comedy “has aged alongside the cultural moment that created him.”

Even so, curiosity surrounding the reported Ali G movie is likely to be high. Fans who grew up with the character will be eager to see whether Cohen has found a fresh way to update his signature satire.

Cohen Projects Outside the New Ali G Movie

While Ali G could mark a return to his comedy roots, Cohen has recently expanded into very different projects. He joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Mephisto in “Ironheart,” and his comments suggest that character could return before Borat does.

He has also promoted the upcoming Netflix comedy “Ladies First,” co-starring Rosamund Pike, while continuing to balance comic and dramatic roles.

For now, though, the reported new Ali G movie remains a mystery. If the reports are accurate, the film is already finished. The only question now is when, and where, audiences will finally get to see Ali G’s long-awaited return.