The TV Legend Behind ‘Cheers,’ ‘Friends’ and ‘Will & Grace’ Dies at 85

For millions of television viewers, James Burrows helped define what comedy looked like on screen.

The legendary director, producer, and creative force behind some of television’s most beloved sitcoms has died at age 85, his family confirmed on June 19.

While many viewers may not have recognized his name, they almost certainly knew his work. Over a career that spanned more than five decades, Burrows helped bring iconic series including “Cheers,” “Will & Grace,” “Friends,” “Frasier,” and “The Big Bang Theory” into living rooms across America. By the time his career ended, he had directed more than 1,000 television episodes and cemented his place as one of the most influential figures in television history.

“We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James ‘Jimmy’ Burrows, who passed away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family,” his family said in a statement shared with People.

James Burrows Helped Shape Modern Television Comedy

NBCUniversal On the set of ‘Cheers’: Ted Danson, James Burrows and Shelley Long

Few people have had a larger impact on television comedy than Burrows.

His work stretched across generations, helping create and guide some of the most successful sitcoms ever produced. From the barstools of “Cheers” to the unforgettable friendships of “Friends” and the groundbreaking success of “Will & Grace,” Burrows’ fingerprints can be found on many of television’s defining moments.

His family reflected on what made his career so extraordinary.

“For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history,” the statement said. “As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world.”

His influence extended far beyond directing. Throughout his career, Burrows became known as a mentor to actors, writers, producers, and directors who would go on to shape television themselves.

Even as television evolved, his work remained a benchmark for excellence in comedy storytelling.

Family Says His Greatest Legacy Was His Kindness

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While Burrows’ professional accomplishments were remarkable, his loved ones said his character mattered even more.

“But beyond his remarkable achievements, Burrows will be remembered for something even greater: his kindness, generosity, and unwavering belief in the people around him,” the family shared.

“He possessed a rare ability to make everyone better and was known for remembering every person he met by name, making colleagues at every level feel seen, valued, and appreciated.”

According to his family, Burrows understood that comedy was about more than delivering punchlines.

“It was about humanity, connection, and truth,” the statement said. “That understanding became the foundation of a career that forever changed television.”

The family added that his influence will continue long after his passing.

“His influence will continue to be felt for generations through the countless artists he inspired, the stories he helped tell, and the millions of people whose lives were brightened by his work.”

Burrows is survived by his wife, Debbie, four daughters, and seven grandchildren.

“He will be profoundly missed and forever remembered,” the family said.

For viewers who spent decades laughing along with the characters he helped bring to life, his legacy is likely to endure for generations to come.