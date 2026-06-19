‘Will & Grace’ Star Eric McCormack Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Late James Burrows

The television world is mourning the loss of legendary sitcom director and producer James Burrows. One of his most famous collaborators, Eric McCormack, is leading the tributes. Burrows, who died on June 19 at the age of 85, left behind one of the most influential careers in television history. Over five decades, he helped shape some of the biggest comedy hits ever made for television, including “Cheers,” “Friends,” “Frasier,” “Taxi,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Will & Grace.” Burrows directed more than 1,000 television episodes and won 11 Emmy Awards during his remarkable career.

For McCormack, however, Burrows was much more than an acclaimed television director. McCormack starred as Will Truman on “Will & Grace” for over a decade. He shared an emotional tribute following the news of Burrows’ death.

McCormack’s Tribute to Burrows

After the news of Burrows’ death came out, McCormack was quick to jump on social media to share his touching tribute.

McCormack wrote, “We lost a giant today, a mentor to me and a dear friend. #JamesBurrows directed every single episode of #Will&Grace… and pretty much everything else.”

He went on to talk about how pivotal Burrows was for TV comedies and was liked by everyone.

Eric wrote, “The 800 lb gorilla of television comedy for fifty years, he was beloved by everyone, and has left not a mark but a footprint. An incredible legacy.”

He finished by thanking him and sending love to his family. He wrote, “Jimmy, thank you for everything you gave us. I love you. And I send so much love to Debbie and your whole beautiful family. ❤️🥂”

A TV Comedy Legend

Even if you didn’t know Burrows by his name, you almost certainly have enjoyed some of his work. Not only did he co-create the iconic sitcom “Cheers,” but he also directed episodes of many of television’s most beloved comedies.

These shows include “Taxi,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Frasier,” “Friends,” “3rd Rock from the Sun,” and many other classic shows that helped define generations of TV viewers.

In a statement to PEOPLE, his family said they were celebrating the “extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James ‘Jimmy’ Burrows.” He had over five decades of work in the television industry.

His family continued, “Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history. As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world.”

Tributes continue to pour in from across Hollywood. However, McCormack’s message serves as a reminder that Burrows’ greatest legacy might not be the shows he created. However, it could be the countless actors, writers, and creators whose lives he touched along the way.

For fans of “Will & Grace,” Burrows will always be remembered as the man who helped bring Will, Grace, Jack, and Karen into millions of homes every week. And by doing so, making television history along the way.

Burrows is survived by his wife, Debbie, four daughters, and seven grandchildren.