Debra Messing Honors Late ‘Will & Grace’ Director James Burrows in Emotional Post

The news of legendary sitcom director James Burrows’ death on June 19 has reverberated throughout Hollywood. The TV legend, who was best known for co-creating hit television shows like “Cheers,” “Friends,” and “Will & Grace,” passed away from a brief illness. He was 85.

Among the stars paying tribute to Burrows was “Will & Grace” actress Debra Messing. Sharing a collection of photos with the TV icon throughout the years, Messing penned a powerful message about the pivotal role he played in her career and celebrated the lasting legacy he leaves behind in television.

Debra Messing Honors ‘Legend’ & ‘Icon’ James Burrows With Heartfelt Tribute

Getty US director James Burrows (R) calls his wife on his cell phone as actress Debra Messing (L) looks on after accepting his award for outstanding directorial achievement in a comedy series at the 53rd annual Directors Guild of America Awards Dinner.

Hollywood stars are mourning the death of beloved sitcom creator and director James Burrows. Actors who have worked closely with Burrows are sharing emotional tributes, including Debra Messing. According to IMDb, he directed all 246 episodes of the hit show, “Will & Grace,” which debuted in 1998.

Messing posted 20 photos of herself and Burrows spanning her acting career, including heartwarming selfies, red carpet appearances together, behind-the-scenes moments from the “Will & Grace” set, and a memorable photo of the cast winning an Emmy Award with Burrows proudly by their side.

“James Burrows was a legend. An Icon. A singular talent and a revolutionary in television. He brought laughter and love into more homes, globally, than any other TV director in history,” her caption began.

Messing then shared just how close she and her family were to Burrows: “To me he was Jimmy. To my son, he was Papa Jimmy.”

Messing shared what an impact Burrows had on her and her acting career, sharing that the director “changed my life 28 years ago and has been in my life ever since.”

She continued, “He loved and trusted his actors (which is rare in tv comedy). He let us play and explore and fail terribly and would always see the gem in what was happening, and like a master conductor, he taught us how to play the music. He was quiet and serious, but also very committed to finishing rehearsal so he could make his tee time.”

“Every cast member who had the rare privilege of being directed by him for nearly a decade, felt like one of his kids. And today, we lost our TV dad,” she shared.

‘Will & Grace’ Star Eric McCormack Pens Tribute to Burrows Calling Him a ‘Mentor’ & ‘Dear Friend’

“Will & Grace” star Eric McCormack also penned a heartfelt tribute to Burrows, sharing a photo on the set of the hit sitcom with the late director and himself.

“We lost a giant today, a mentor to me and a dear friend. #JamesBurrows directed every single episode of #Will&Grace… and pretty much everything else,” he began.

“The 800 lb gorilla of television comedy for fifty years, he was beloved by everyone, and has left not a mark but a footprint. An incredible legacy. Jimmy, thank you for everything you gave us. I love you. And I send so much love to Debbie and your whole beautiful family. ❤️🥂,” McCormack added.

Actor Sean Hayes’ husband, Scott Icenogle, shared a touching tribute from both of them. Posting a selfie of all three men on Instagram, Icenogle’s caption read, “he world lost a cultural, television icon today – James “Jimmy” Burrows. Jimmy was a dear friend and I am incredibly grateful to have had many fun times with him both personally and professionally.”

He continued, “Sean and I are sending his incredible wife, Debbie, and his loving family all our love and support during this difficult time. ❤️”