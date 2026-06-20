Sean Hayes Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘Will & Grace’ Director James Burrows

The entertainment industry is remembering one of television’s most influential creative forces following the death of legendary director and producer James Burrows, who passed away on June 19 at the age of 85. Among those paying tribute is Sean Hayes, who worked closely with Burrows throughout the run of “Will & Grace.”

Burrows leaves behind an amazing legacy that helped define modern television comedy. His career spanned more than five decades. Burrows directed and produced episodes of some iconic shows, including “Cheers,” “Friends,” “Will & Grace,” “Taxi,” “2 Broke Girls,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Frasier.” In total, Burrows directed over 1,000 episodes of television and earned 11 Emmy Awards.

For Hayes, who played fan-favorite Jack McFarland on “Will & Grace,” Burrows was more than a celebrated TV legend. The actor and his husband, Scott Icenogle, shared a touching message honoring Burrows’ impact on both his career and his life.

Hayes’ Tribute to Burrows

After the news of Burrows’ death came out, Icenogle shared a special message on his social media from him and his husband.

Icenogle wrote, “The world lost a cultural, television icon today – James ‘Jimmy’ Burrows. Jimmy was a dear friend and I am incredibly grateful to have had many fun times with him both personally and professionally.”

He finished by sending love to his family. He wrote, “Sean and I are sending his incredible wife, Debbie, and his loving family all our love and support during this difficult time. ❤️ #JamesBurrows”

A TV Comedy Legend

For those unfamiliar with James Burrows by name, you likely have laughed at his work, especially if you are a fan of ‘90s TV. Burrows was a TV legend who helped create “Cheers.” He went on to direct episodes of some of the most beloved sitcoms in TV history, including “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Frasier,” “Friends,” “3rd Rock from the Sun,” and “Taxi.”

His influence stretched across generations. Burrows helped shape the style and success of modern television comedies. Over his 50-year career, he became known not only for his directing talents but also for mentoring countless actors, writers, and producers.

Following his death, Burrows’ family released a statement to PEOPLE celebrating his life and achievements. They described him as one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history and praised his lasting impact on the entertainment industry.

“As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world,” the statement read. “His work touched countless lives, and his legacy will continue to inspire for years to come.”

Burrows Reflected on His Career on ‘SmartLess’

Just months before his death, Burrows appeared on the “SmartLess” podcast with Hayes, Jason Bateman, and Will Arnett.

During their conversation, Burrows shared stories from decades of television history. He discussed everything from launching “Cheers” to working with some of the biggest stars in comedy.

For many listeners, it was a meaningful look back at Burrows’ life and legacy. A chance to see his wit, wisdom, and passion for comedy, but in his own words.

Burrows is survived by his wife, Debbie, four daughters, and seven grandchildren.