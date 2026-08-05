Meadow Walker Makes Rare Speech to Share Exciting New Development for The Paul Walker Foundation

’s daughter, Meadow Walker, is ensuring that not only does his memory live on, but that it is associated with positivity and change. She created The Paul Walker Foundation, which launched in 2015, after the “Fast & Furious” actor’s untimely death in November 2013.

Meadow has lived much of her life out of the public eye, but she has embraced the spotlight more in recent years, including by posting photos that offer a glimpse into her life. But she does not often give speeches or interviews. However, on Tuesday, August 4, she posted a video on Instagram announcing an exciting development from The Paul Walker Foundation: they will accept applications for a scholarship program.

In a video posted to Instagram, Meadow is wearing jeans and a navy top. “I’m excited to share that the 2026 Paul Walker Foundation Award & Scholarship is live and applications are now open,” she said, while looking right into the camera. “All the details are on our website, and I cannot wait to read your applications and welcome a new recipient into the Paul Walker Foundation family.”

The post’s caption shared more information. “The next generation of ocean leaders starts here,” it reads. “The 2026 Paul Walker Foundation DO GOOD.® Award & Scholarship is now accepting applications. Inspired by Paul’s love for the ocean, this award supports emerging leaders who are committed to protecting our oceans, advancing environmental stewardship, and creating positive impact. Free to apply. Grant support for education and studies that contribute to a healthier planet.”

The application period will close on August 31.

Fans showed their support for Meadow and the program in the comment section. “You and your dad are so inspirational!,” a comment reads. “This is beautiful news! Good luck to the folks who are willing to be a part of this beautiful community and get the scholarship they want and love,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “Beautiful, just like her father,” “Such a blessing to him, r.i.p A legend,” and “So beautiful, so needed, we know less about the oceans that sustain us than the surface of the moon.”

Paul Walker’s Bond With Daughter Meadow Walker

Walker shared his daughter with his ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Soteros. Meadow was born on November 4, 1998. She grew up in Hawaii before moving to Los Angeles to be with her father.

The pair shared a close bond, which Walker spoke about before his death. “​​My heart was desperate for so many years with the situation with my daughter. My daughter lives with me full time now, and she’s the best partner I’ve ever had,” he told Entertainment Weekly, People reports. “It’s so nuts. I’ve never had anything like this in my life.”

Meadow, who now works as a model, has continued to keep her father’s memory alive, often celebrating him on social media and honoring him on his heavenly birthday, or on the anniversary of his death.