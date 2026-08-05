Halle Berry Wows Wearing Black Lingerie in Latest Summer Vacation Photos

The beautiful Halle Berry continues to wow from her luxury romantic summer getaway with her musician fiancé Van Hunt.

Academy Award winner Berry, 59, has regularly been treating her fans to pictures and videos from the well-earned tropical break in the island nation of Fiji.

Berry — whose acting credits include 1994’s comedy “The Flintstones,” 2001’s romantic drama “Monster’s Ball” (for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress), 2004’s DC superhero offering “Catwoman,” and several of Marvel’s “X-Men” films — has once again taken to social media to share a glimpse into her vacation.

Some of the latest snaps show Berry confidently wearing black lingerie.

Halle Berry Explains ‘The Only Bad Thing’ About Her Trip

Halle Berry posted her latest batch of pictures from her luxury break on her Instagram account, sharing them with her 9.3 million followers.

The post includes a carousel of seven photographs. Berry features in five of them. In each picture, she is wearing a light black and white gown over a black lingerie bodysuit. She looks absolutely stunning — as does the sunset scenery in the beautiful tropical setting of Fiji. The other two pictures show a collection of seashells and some palm trees.

Van Hunt’s 2004 single “Seconds of Pleasure” plays over the post.

Berry’s caption on her post reads, “The only bad thing about this trip is that each day must come to an end.”

The star’s fans and followers flocked to the post’s comments section, with one of them writing, “Yassss .. 🤳🏼 content queen xx haha❤️.”

Another follower said of the gorgeous tropical setting, “I would stay there forever !”

Someone else poignantly commented, “Each day is a new day, and I am sure all of them will bring the happiness you absolutely deserve 🤎🤍❤️🌺☀️And the magic of this place, the beautiful memories (and all those gorgeous views!) will stay with you forever. Wishing you a smooth journey home, Halle 🏖.”

Finally, one individual said, “And……… Yup, still perfect 🫵❤️.”

Berry Had Also Posted a Couple of Days Earlier

Halle Berry had also posted on Instagram from her Fijian getaway a couple of days before her most recent post.

That post comprised six photographs, four of which are of Berry. In two of those pictures, Berry’s silhouette can be seen lounging on a bed in front of a sunset. In another, she is standing in her bedroom holding a drink. The other one shows her laughing in a completely see-through dress. There’s also a picture of some palm tress and one of some poached eggs and guacamole on toast.

Berry’s followers also had a lot to say about this post, with one of them commenting, “You are so wonderful ❤️! And the photographer really has an eye for detail! Beautiful photos 🔥😍👏👏👏👏.”

Another Instagram user said, “Live it up girl! I’m here for it! Love that you and your hubby are like no Fs given! 😂🔥🔥🔥 #YOLO.”

“My type of vibe☀️,” proclaimed Nigerian singer-songwriter and actress Yemi Alade.

Somebody else wrote, “Sometimes, this type of happiness comes later in life…Cheers to you! 🥂”

Last but not least, one individual commented, “If my vacation don’t feel like this I don’t want it 😆.”

We’re so glad Halle Berry is enjoying some quality time on vacation with Van Hunt. We’re almost as sorry as she is that it has to come to an end soon!

Halle Berry’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.