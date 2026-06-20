‘Saved by the Bell’ Star Tiffani Thiessen, 52, Wears ‘Sizzling Swimsuit’ Showing Off Her ‘Svelte Figure’

Tiffani Thiessen earned countless admirers during her time on “Saved by the Bell,” not to mention “Beverly Hills, 90210.” These days, the actress is still entertaining her fans with her more recent onscreen work as well as her social media posts.

For instance, the star just took to Instagram to share a video that show’s her “in sizzling swimsuit” that “showcases [her] svelte figure,” according to Hello!

Tiffani Looks Just as Stunning as the Scenery

In Tiffani’s new post, which she popped up on Tuesday, June 16, the actress can be seen casually loving life in a video as she sits in the shade while spending time on a sunny, sandy, postcard-worthy beach. With gorgeous blue water behind her and an equally stunning sky, the star and the location both look absolutely lovely.

Indeed, “[t]he 52-year-old looked incredible in the video, as she sat on the beach dressed in a black swimsuit with spaghetti straps, denim cutoff shorts and black sunglasses,” noted Hello! “Tiffani was laid-back as she held an alcoholic drink in her hand and mouthed the opening words to Aretha Franklin’s track ‘I Say a Little Prayer.'”

In text that was included with the video, she wrote, “What time do you start drinking on vacation?”

She answers her own question in the video by singing, “The moment I wake up.”

She also added a little message in the caption of the post, writing, “Juussst waking up 🍹”

Getty Tiffani Thiessen

Tiffani’s friends, fans and followers loved her post and left plenty of comments, with one person writing, “Same gurrrl… same 🍹”

“A total FOX. 🔥🔥,” came from a second fan.

A third person wrote, “Hydration 🍹 is 🔑 key! ❤️”

“My 14 year old self is falling in love again with Kelly,” someone else wrote while mentioning Tiffani’s “Saved by the Bell” character, Kelly Kapowski.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow also sent a message to the actress, writing, “Love this for you!”

Even Tiffani’s mom, Robyn Thiessen, left a comment, saying, “Of course, any other way? 🔥🔥🔥”

Tiffani Definitely Looks Happy In Hawaii with Her Daughter

Tiffani shared another Instagram post on Friday, June 19, that saw her still enjoying the sunny weather. In fact, she revealed that she was enjoying a little getaway and shared a video that showed what she’s been up to.

That includes appreciating the beautiful blue water, seeing local wildlife, enjoying fireworks and indulging in some picture-perfect and surely tasty seafood, among other unforgettable experiences.

Tiffani also added text, reading, “The answer to all my problems probably isn’t Hawai’i but I should really check.”

“Still not sure…might have to stay longer 😜,” Tiffani added in the post’s caption.

“Thank you to @princewaikiki for hosting us for the week to celebrate my daughter’s sweet 16 birthday and to finish her last volleyball tournament of the season,” the star continued while referring to her daughter, Harper, who she shares with her husband, Brady Smith.

Tiffani finished her message by writing, “Your staff was so kind and the views were memorable. Mahalo 🤙🏼”