Jude Law’s Lookalike Daughter Iris Law Shows off Bikini Body & Gorgeous Vacation Photos

British actor Jude Law is a dad to seven children. His second child is his daughter Iris Law, who was born on October 25, 2000. Her mom is Sadie Frost, but she bears a striking resemblance to her father. Fans got a glimpse into the model’s life when she posted several photos from her trip, where she enjoyed a vacation with friends.

Iris Law Lives Her Best Life

In the photos, which she shared on Instagram on Tuesday, August 4, Iris looks gorgeous and so happy! She can be seen posing in a bikini on the beach, wearing a bike helmet, laughing with friends, wearing a stunning red top, swimming in the sea, and eating fruit. In the caption, she wrote, “Palace of the tiger women.”

Fans reacted to the photos, leaving loving messages in the comment section. “French Summer vibes and nothing else,” a fan wrote. “Pretty pretty ladies,” Esther-Rose McGregor shared.

Victoria’s Secret also reacted to the post, writing, “looove.”

Other reactions include, “Glowing,” “Love the pic of you on the rocks reading, so cute,” and “Iris seems to have this energy and grace.”

Iris has incredible style, but she dresses for herself and no one else. “I actually have noticed how much I dress for myself, because really and truly, nobody is seeing me; I’m not taking any photos of myself,” she told British Vogue in May 2025. “I’m dressing really comfortably [but] I still will go and put all my earrings and clips on. That’s really interesting; I didn’t really realize that about myself?”

Iris Law’s Supportive Family

Getty Lila Moss and Iris Law backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025

Iris started modeling when she was 15, People reports. Her debut included the Illustrated People brand and the September 2019 Teen Vogue issue. She has been in the industry for over ten years now, and has worked with prestigious fashion brands, including Burberry and Versace. On October 15, 2025, Iris walked her first runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

She spoke about her dad’s reaction and her thoughts on the show in an interview backstage with Extra. “I was so nervous yesterday… You know when you’re so nervous that you get, like, sleepy in the rehearsal…? But now I feel great,” she said. “I know a lot of the girls, and everyone was just being super nice and talking about how they feel and everyone’s nervous, but everyone’s excited, so it was just really fun.”

One of the familiar faces she posed backstage with was fellow model and celebrity child, Lila Moss, the daughter of supermodel Kate Moss. Kate is also Iris’ godmother.

Ahead of the show, Jude asked his daughter, “Is that lingerie?” and she replied, “But I’m wearing a T-shirt.” She described her outfit in the interview, saying, “I’m pink, and it’s just, like, super nostalgic, super cool and fun. I’m in a T-shirt. I’ve got a beanie. Like, it’s a whole character.” In the interview, she also revealed that her family has been very supportive of her walking the Victoria’s Secret runway.