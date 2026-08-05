Charlie Sheen Returns with New Project ‘Mostly Sheenius,’ Unlike Anything He’s Done Before

Charlie Sheen is stepping back into the spotlight, announcing a new project he’ll be launching in the near future.

That project is “Mostly Sheenius,” a new podcast that will feature the controversial “Two and a Half Men” star emgaging in “candid conversations with some of the biggest names in entertainment, sports, music and popular culture,” as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

‘Mostly Sheenius

Red Seat Ventures, the podcast-specializing media firm owned by Fox, will be producing the new podcast.

“Having occupied the other chair as the ‘guest’ for the entirety of my career, I’m quite confident the endless research I’ve banked will play a hand in most of the choices I make,” said Sheen in a statement.

“That said, this is obviously not an arena where one size fits all (but I’ll keep my tailor close by — and he’s a whiz when it comes to the perfect hem),” Sheen added. “Welcome to ‘Mostly Sheenius’ (I was pushing for ‘Pure Sheenius,’ but got shot down for egregious false advertising).”

Charlie Got Real in Unfiltered Documentary

Last year, Sheen bared his soul — among other things — for the candid documentary “aka Charlie Sheen,” which debuted on Netflix.

According to the film’s director, Andrew Renzi, Sheen was reluctant to participate in the project.

“He did not want to make a documentary,” the director told Tudum. “[Sheen] was like, ‘Why step into this arena in this way?’ I had seven to eight months of relationship building with him before we even sat down to shoot the film. That was really important to me.”

Renzi added: “A guy like him has a lot to offer the world with that story. A lot of times we are scared of hearing from people who have done things we might not agree with, but who better to talk about these missteps? Those who have worked hard to find the perspective to talk about those things have lots to offer. I find that to be a beautiful arc.”

Ultimately, once Sheen decided to do it, he insisted on going all-in, and held nothing back about revisiting an often sordid past replete with porn stars, drug abuse and unhinged behavior.

“This behavior is something that Charlie knows is not to be glorified … I wanted to show that he had beautiful times but also horrible times,” Renzi explained. “We see the consequences of these actions. I wasn’t shying away from the truth.”

Play

Where Does He Stand with Ex Denise Richards?

During a recent appearance on Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast, Denise Richards opened up about where her relationship with ex-husband Sheen is at the moment.

Her first order of business was to clarify statements she made in “aka Charlie Sheen” that she believes have been misinterpreted.

“That’s the thing some people, I think, misunderstood,” Richards said of her appearance in the documentary.

“I love him as [my kids’] dad,” she said, explaining that they remain on good terms, but she wouldn’t consider returning to a romantic relationship with him.

“We’re friends,” she said. “I love him. I always have love for him being their dad. But as far as romantic love, no. Not at all.”

