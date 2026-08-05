‘Gladiator’ Star Russell Crowe Looks Fighting Fit Training With WWE Wrestler

Academy Award-winning New Zealand actor Russell Crowe has been flexing his muscles after training alongside a current WWE wrestling superstar.

Crowe, 62, won his Best Actor Oscar for portraying the eponymous Maximus Decimus Meridius in 2000’s epic historical action adventure drama movie “Gladiator.” However, it was a combatant of a different kind he spent some gym time with recently.

Scottish wrestler Drew McIntyre is a three-time Undisputed WWE Champion and a one-time World Heavyweight Champion. McIntyre, 41, is working on the upcoming historical action drama movie “The Last Druid” with Crowe.

Directed by William Eubank, the film also stars the likes of Rose Leslie, Andreas Pietschmann, and Daniel Zovatto.

Per IMDb, its plot is as follows: “An Emperor discovers a secluded Druid stronghold, forcing a peaceful Celtic elder to take up arms and protect his family and people from annihilation.”

Crowe took to social media to share his gym experience alongside McIntyre with his fans.

Russell Crowe Calls Drew McIntyre a ‘Good Lad’

Russell Crowe posted a single photograph of himself and Drew McIntyre in the gym on his Instagram account, sharing it with his 1.5 million followers.

In the picture, both Crowe and McIntyre are flexing their arm muscles. Suffice it to say, Crowe gives McIntyre a run for his money in that department.

Crowe’s caption on his post reads, “In the gym with Drew McIntyre. Good lad. Salt of the earth. Just finishing up the shoot on The Last Druid. We have been shooting in Spain since May. It has been two years now since playing Hermann Goering in Nuremberg. The long sweaty days in the beautiful Spanish sunshine have definitely been a great motivator. As I always say, it’s one layer of tissue paper at a time. Consistency is your friend.”

The comments section of the post is teeming with messages from Crowe’s fans and followers, with McIntyre himself writing, “When the Gladiator met the Scottish Warrior ⚔️ My General 🫡.”

Actress Nina Dobrev commented, “Looking good Russ 💪💪💪.”

Actor and stuntman James Patrick Hayes wrote, “People see the physique. They rarely see the thousands of ordinary days that built it. Respect, Russell. 👊”

Australian comedian and television personality Rove McManus commented, “This shot makes me happier than you could ever imagine. Worlds colliding.”

One of Crowe’s followers said of the star, “To be this JACKED at 62 is INSANE 😮🤯😳🔥🔥👏👏.”

Finally, someone else wrote, “Maximus is back 🔥🔥💪.”

However, it wasn’t only Crowe who posted the picture.

McIntyre Also Posted the Gym Photograph With Crowe

Drew McIntyre also took to his Instagram account to share the picture of him and Russell Crowe with his 2.3 million followers.

In fact, McIntyre’s post included a carousel of two different (but very similar) photographs of the pair — one smiling, the other looking a little more serious.

McIntyre captioned his post “Gladiator x Warrior” and tagged Crowe.

Plenty of stars commented on it, with McIntyre’s fellow WWE superstar Charlotte Flair writing, “This is awesome!!! 💪🏻”

Another WWE superstar, Natalya Neidhart, commented, “So cool!”

Mike Rome, who also stars in WWE, said, “Makin movies, makin songs and fightin round the world!”

Actor and martial artist Scott Adkins wrote, “Love it!”

One of McIntyre’s followers summed it up, writing, “Two LEGENDS 💪.”

We’ll look forward to seeing Russell Crowe and Drew McIntyre on screen together in “The Last Druid.” Principal photography on the film only began in June and no official release date has been announced.