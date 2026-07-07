Russell Crowe Twins with His Son Tenny, 20, in Impressive New Weight-Loss Photo

Russell Crowe, 62, celebrated his son Tennyson Spencer on his 20th birthday by sharing several photos, including a seriously impressive selfie, on X.

Within the photo roundup, the “Gladiator” actor flexed his muscles alongside Tenny, whose birthday was on July 6.

“20 years ago today, at 7 minutes to 7am, this amazing young man arrived in our lives. Happy Birthday Tenny,” the actor wrote.

Crowe, who recently shed 55 lbs after making changes to his diet and exercise routines, posed in a cutoff T-shirt with his chiseled forearm in full-flex mode.

Russell Crowe Flexes His Muscles with Son Tenny

Although Crowe stands confidently in his new, slimmed-down physique, attaining his weight loss wasn’t an easy feat. In an interview with GQ, the actor shared that he carries “a lot of injuries” and that over time, his body has felt the weight of its debility.

“I’ve got bone-marrow edemas under both knees,” he noted. “I’ve got all manner of things going on with my back. I’ve got ribs that just pop off the spine if I put them under too much pressure.”

Fans, however, weren’t able to detect a hint of struggle from Crowe and his jaw-dropping gym selfie with his son.

One fan joked in the post’s comments that Crowe looked as “jacked as a tin lid,” while another wrote, “Russell you have a set of cannons on your shoulders 🙂.”

Many fans also pointed out how similar he and his son look.

“No DNA request required,” wrote one.

“As we say in Cork, he’s the bulb off you!” said another.

Tenny isn’t Crowe’s only son, either. He also has a 22-year-old son, Charles Spencer. The “Beautiful Mind” actor welcomed both kids with his ex-wife, Danielle Spencer. Crowe and the Australian actress and singer were married for nine years before separating in 2012, later finalizing their divorce in 2018, PEOPLE reported.

Ruseell Crowe Reflects on His Life as a Dad

During a 2007 appearance on “The Tonight Show,” Crowe opened up about how important his role is as a dad, telling Jay Leno, “Parenthood is one of the most special things that’s ever come up in my life,” PEOPLE reported.

Although his values were rooted in his family, as one of Hollywood’s leading actors, Crowe told Dev Griffin on the “Heart Evenings” radio show in 2024 that finding the balance between fatherhood and work was a difficult battle.

“If I go away to make a movie and then the moment I finished the movie, I’m now on tour, when do I get to be dad?” he reflected. “And I really want to be dad.”

In recent years — and as his two boys grew older — finding ways to spend time with his sons has become easier on the actor. From recent family trips to Rome, Italy, to bonding over shared interests like horseback riding, fitness, and the creative arts, Crowe’s double life as a father of two and Oscar-winning actor continues to take him to new heights both personally and physically.