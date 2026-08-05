‘Ted Lasso’ Star Reveals She Quietly Tied the Knot After Meeting Husband on Set

Juno Temple has shared some exciting personal news that fans never saw coming.

The “Ted Lasso” actress revealed that she quietly married longtime partner Michal Szymanski after the pair met while working on the hit Apple TV+ comedy.

Temple Confirmed the Happy News

Temple confirmed the happy milestone during a recent episode of Virgin Radio UK’s “TFI Friday,” revealing that the wedding took place sometime between seasons three and four of the Emmy-winning series.

“I got married,” Temple said during the interview.

She also revealed how their love story began.

“We met on season two of Ted Lasso.”

While the actress didn’t reveal exactly when or where the ceremony took place, she confirmed that the wedding happened “in the last two years.”

Temple also shared another major life update, telling listeners that she and Szymanski have since “bought a house,” though she didn’t disclose where the couple is now living.

The actress’ marriage announcement quickly sparked excitement online, with fans flooding social media with congratulatory messages after learning she had quietly tied the knot.

The Two Met on Set

Temple also reflected on how the relationship first blossomed while filming “Ted Lasso.”

According to the actress, Szymanski was working as a driver for her co-star Hannah Waddingham at the time.

“He was driving Hannah,” Temple explained.

She went on to reveal that Waddingham secretly helped the romance get off the ground.

“They had a secret code where I could go meet them and accidentally, Hannah’s appointments would run over,” Temple said with a laugh.

Before making a move, however, Temple wanted to make sure her co-star was comfortable with the idea.

Waddingham recalled the conversation during the interview.

“She said, ‘Can I ask him on a date?’” the actress remembered. “I was like, ‘Yes, you can.’”

Years later, Waddingham couldn’t be happier for the couple.

“They are the greatest oxygen to each other. Beautiful, beautiful,” she said.

The heartwarming story also delighted “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis, who smiled as he reflected on another real-life relationship born from the beloved series.

“It keeps going!” he exclaimed.

The Couple Is Incredibly Private

Although Temple has only now confirmed that she and Szymanski are married, the couple has been making public appearances together for several years.

They first stepped out together at the U.K. premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” in May 2022 and have since attended numerous events side by side, including the premiere of “Venom: The Last Dance” in October 2024.

Most recently, they appeared together at the Los Angeles premiere celebrating the fourth season of “Ted Lasso, where Temple reprises her fan-favorite role as Keeley Jones.

The actress has largely kept her relationship out of the spotlight despite attending red carpet events together.

Before finding love with Szymanski, Temple was publicly linked to actor Michael Angarano. The pair dated from 2013 until their split in 2016.

Now, Temple is celebrating not only the return of one of television’s most beloved series but also a new chapter in her personal life.

While she chose to keep her wedding private, her latest revelation gave fans a glimpse into the romance that quietly began behind the scenes of “Ted Lasso”—and ultimately led to a happily ever after.