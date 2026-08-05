New Details on Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid’s ‘Wedding Rings’ Revealed: Report

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid sent fans into a frenzy after stepping out with what appeared to be wedding rings.

The actor, 51, and the model, 31, were photographed walking together in Paris, France, this week, wearing the matching bands on their left fingers.

While the couple has yet to comment on the wedding rumors, Page Six reported that the matching rings are actually wedding bands from French luxury jewelry brand Boucheron.

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Wear Wedding Rings From Luxury Jewelry Line

Hadid, in particular, reportedly wore the Quatre Radiant Edition Wedding Band, which features 33 quarter-carat diamonds set in 18K yellow and white gold with Boucheron’s signature Grosgrain motif.

The ring, which retails for $6,450, is “worn as a declaration of love, but also of style,” per the brand.

Meanwhile, Cooper reportedly opted for the Godron Pink Gold Wedding Band, which is made from polished 18K pink gold and retails for $2,120.

“Expressing eternity through its rounded shape, the Godron wedding band motif evokes the strength of the love that binds two people together,” the jewelry line’s website reads, adding that the ring is “an eternal symbol of the union between husband and wife.”

Cooper and Hadid first sparked dating rumors in October 2023 after they were spotted leaving celebrity hotspot Via Carota in New York City.

“They are having fun,” a source told PEOPLE at the time, noting that the model had “had sort of a crush on [Cooper]” for a while. “[They have] things in common, so it’s possible to see it progress. It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives, and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute…and there is an attraction.”

Another source told PEOPLE that Cooper and Hadid’s relationship is getting “more and more serious.”

“They were quietly dating for much longer before it went public and were very hush-hush, trying to see if things would work between them,” the insider claimed.

Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Are ‘Incredibly Happy,’ Says Source

Getty Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper

In July, Page Six reported that Cooper is “considering marriage and kids with Gigi.” “He might pop the question in the next couple of months,” the source told the outlet.

The insider added that the couple is “incredibly happy” and “could picture a blended family with their daughters and their own kids.”

Cooper shares an 8-year-old daughter with his former partner, Irina Shayk, while Hadid shares a 4-year-old daughter with her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

Previously, Hadid opened up about her relationship with Cooper, admitting that she feels “really lucky.”

“I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential,” the model told Vogue. “And then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve…and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word.”