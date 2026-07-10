Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Look So Happy Together on Paris Getaway — ‘Joy + Jetlag’

It’s been a whirlwind week for superstar couple Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid, who went from attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rehearsal dinner and wedding to jetting off for a romantic getaway in Paris, where Hadid walked the Balenciaga Fall 2026 show — her first runway appearance in four years, per E Online.

On July 10, 2026, videos began circulating online of Cooper, 51, and Hadid, 31, out and about in the City of Lights, looking relaxed and happy together. Meanwhile, Hadid posted a carousel of pics — which she captioned “joy+jetlag” — that offered glimpses into their last week, from wedding selfies to enjoying dinner out in France.

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Are Couple Goals in Paris

Hadid’s Instagram upload of photos included numerous selfies — from a casual elevator pic to the shimmering pink Wiederhoeft gown she wore to Swift’s wedding — and candid shots with her beau of three years, including the last pic of the collection, in which she snuggled up to Cooper in an elevator, looking disheveled but purely content.

The couple first sparked rumors they were dating in October 2023, when they were spotted dining with friends in New York. They eventually confirmed their relationship in January 2024, when they appeared together, holding hands, in London.

Though the actor and model rarely talk about their relationship, Cooper and Hadid have become increasingly comfortable with being photographed and filmed as they enjoy time together.

That was the case on July 6, when photos popped up of them laughing together at the airport during their TSA pre-check, before leaving New York for Paris.

On July 10, they were filmed both arriving and leaving La Stresa, a popular Italian restaurant in Paris. Hadid wore a brown and white polka dot sundress with brown loafers, while Cooper looked comfy in a denim shirt and khakis, with a tan baseball cap.

Photos revealed that they were at the restaurant with actor Pedro Pascal and his sister, Lux. In one video, after Hadid kissed an unidentified friend goodbye, she and Cooper looked lovingly at each other as they clasped hands, heading to the car that was waiting to whisk them away.

Fans Are Swooning Over Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid’s Romantic Trip

Naturally, fans are swooning over the pics and videos of Cooper and Hadid looking so content in Paris, flooding the comment sections of posts. One exclaimed, “I THINK BRADLEY & GIGI R PERFECTLY SUITED!!” while another called them the “perfect couple.”

Some social media users complained that they looked too casual for a fancy restaurant, while others made a big deal about Cooper and Hadid’s 20-year age difference. But the majority celebrated the duo’s sweet connection, including one who wrote, “Just keep shining your light. The world needs it 🤭💫🤓🙏🤘🏼🤭🪄”

Hadid told Vogue in the spring of 2025 that she and Cooper met at a backyard birthday party for a mutual friend’s child and that she felt very fortunate for their connection.

“I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential,” Hadid said of finding each other at the right time, adding that she felt like she’d found “someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve … and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word.”