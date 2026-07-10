The Young and the Restless: The One Person Kyle Should Call to Help with Revenge

It should go without saying that The Young and the Restless Victor (Eric Braeden) has truly been in rare form over the last two years. Ever since Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Jack (Peter Bergman) had their alcohol and drug bender at the Athletic Club, which actually led to Nikki’s sobriety, Victor has had it out for his longtime nemesis. The Mustache has attempted to destroy Jabot a few times, has gone after Jack’s marriage, and, most recently, called upon the deranged Patty (Stacy Haiduk) to go after Jack.

Well, it seems that Patty was a step too far for the Abbotts, in particular, Kyle (Michael Mealor). In The Young and the Restless episode airing on July 10, Jack and Diane (Susan Walters) are both essentially on the road to recovery as they each had a life-threatening altercation with Patty. In the promo for the week of July 13, Kyle may be relieved, but he’s now seething with Victor, wanting to exact revenge in the name of Abbott.

Does Kyle Have What It Takes to Go After Victor Alone?

CBS Coverage of the CBS Original Daytime Series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Eric Braeden as Victor Newman. Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In short, Kyle likely doesn’t have the chops to take Victor down by himself. No offense to the young Abbott, but Victor is the greatest tactician Genoa City has ever seen, and he’s been plotting a lot longer than Kyle has been alive. Even if Kyle somehow gets an edge on Victor, the Newman patriarch still has mini versions of himself, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Adam (Mark Grossman), by his side.

Now, there are those who will point out that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) just stole Newman Enterprises from Victor. However, that win didn’t last long thanks to Victor, and Kyle by no means has the savvy of Phyllis.

That being said, it seems that Kyle needs some help going after Victor. And while there are some clues to suggest that he may lean on Billy (Jason Thompson) for at the very least guidance, Kyle should look to someone else. Someone who isn’t on the soap’s canvas currently, but has a big bone to pick with Victor.

Kyle Should Call Upon Tucker

CBS Trevor St. John as Tucker in The Young and the Restless (Photo Credit: CBS)

That’s right, Kyle should reach out to the one and only Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John). The Young and the Restless fans will recall that when Tucker was last on the show, he was slinking away with his tail between his legs, thanks to Victor. Audra (Zuleyka Silver) and Victor worked together to steal Glissade right from under Tucker, causing him huge embarrassment in the corporate world. After Tucker subsequently helped to rescue Ashley (Eileen Davidson) in Paris, Tucker hasn’t been heard from again.

It would be a great time for Kyle to reach out to Tucker and help to prompt his return. This, of course, would require Kyle to put aside his hatred for Tucker in the name of the bigger picture. Tucker has a manipulative, slithery, and duplicitous quality about him that makes him perfect for pulling off a master scheme against Victor. And again, Tucker has the motivation.

But hey, what do you think? Should Kyle reach out to Tucker, or does Kyle have the chops to take on Victor himself?