World’s Longest-Serving Soap Star Passes at 94 — Tributes Pour In

The world’s longest-serving soap star has passed away at the age of 94.

Actress Patricia Green was born in 1931 (the exact date isn’t widely known) in Allenton, a small suburb of the city of Derby, in Derbyshire, England. She passed away on Thursday, July 9.

She had voiced the character of Jill Archer in the BBC radio soap opera “The Archers” from 1957 until this year — a role that spanned a whopping 69 years. The show, which is set in the fictional village of Ambridge, began life in 1951 on the now-defunct BBC Light Programme station, before switching to BBC Radio 4, which has been its home since 1967.

Her passing makes “Coronation Street” actor William Roache — who was already the world’s longest serving actor in a television soap opera (per The Independent) — the longest-serving actor in any soap opera on any form of media. Roache, also 94, has played Ken Barlow in the much-loved ITV show since 1960.

In a statement about Greene given to Digital Spy, BBC Radio 4 controller Mohit Bakaya said, “It has been a pleasure to hear her ever-evolving portrayal of Jill over the decades. She leaves a wonderful legacy. Ambridge will not be the same without her, and all of us here at BBC Radio 4 send our love to her family at this difficult time.”

“The Archers,” however, was far from Greene’s only acting credit.

Patricia Greene Also Appeared Extensively on Television

Patricia Greene’s acting prowess wasn’t limited solely to radio performances. She appeared quite extensively on British television, too.

Notably, her credits included two television soap operas. She appeared in three episodes of ITV’s “Crossroads” and two episodes of BBC One’s “Doctors.”

Greene also appeared in the 1957 television film “A Man for All Seasons,” as well as drama series “It’s a Woman’s World,” drama miniseries “Victoria Regina,” sitcom “One Foot in the Grave,” and medical drama “Casualty.”

Her one theatrical movie appearance came in the 1961 British drama movie “The Kitchen.”

Per The London Gazette, Greene was also awarded an MBE by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 1997 for her services to radio drama.

As news of Greene’s passing began to circulate online, tributes to the star started to pour in on social media.

Fans Remember ‘Delightful Lady’ Patricia Greene

Getty Patricia Greene (right) meeting Queen Camilla in 2011.

Social media is awash with tributes to the late, great Patricia Greene.

On X, a fan of the actress wrote, “Extremely sad news. Patricia Greene has died at the age of 95. She played Jill Archer on The Archers since 1957 and was heard as recently as September last year. She was the longest serving soap actor in the world.”

Someone else on X said, “For generations of listeners, Patricia Greene WAS Jill Archer. Nearly 70 years of warmth, wit and quiet strength made her one of the defining voices of radio. Thank you for the memories on the Archers, the flapjacks, and for making Ambridge feel like home. Rest in peace.”

On Instagram, one user wrote, “I met her at a funeral some years ago. She was sitting next to me and introduced herself to me as Paddy. Knew exactly who she was from the voice. She was with “David”. Delightful lady.”

Another Instagram user said, “So sad, the end of an era in so many ways. A fan since the1980s I feel I’ve grown up with Jill. I hope they give her a good send off.”

Our sincerest thoughts are with the family and friends of Patricia Greene at this upsetting time. May she rest in eternal peace.

Patricia Green’s filmography and some personal details were courtesy of IMDb.