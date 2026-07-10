‘General Hospital’- Steve Burton Returns Next Week

It seems like Jason Morgan has been gone from Port Charles for a long time. But he’s finally coming back. “General Hospital”’s Steve Burton is back on Monday, July 13.

Steve wanted to take some time off to spend with his family and work on his fitness and lifestyle coaching business with his wife. A few weeks ago he posted this cute snap of them in Aruba on their anniversary:

Now his break is over and Steve Burton is back at work on “General Hospital”. Jason Morgan will appear for the first time since March 25 on Monday, July 13. “General Hospital” spoilers say that time in a WSB has changed Jason. The people who love him may be in for a shock at how much he’s changed.

Why Jason Morgan Left Port Charles

In March, Jason Morgan was desperately trying to protect Rocco Falconeri from WSB director Cullum. He was worried that if Cullum knew that Rocco was the one who shot him, Cullum would try to kill Rocco.

So Jason told the WSB that he shot Cullum during the fight on the pier. Jason told Britt to lie to Cullum and back up his story. Britt knew that Jason didn’t shoot Cullum, but she didn’t see who did. Eventually, she figured it out was Rocco. She went along with Jason’s plan to protect Rocco.

Jason was arrested by the WSB for the attempted murder of Cullum and taken away to a WSB black site prison. No one has been able to get in touch with him since.

Jason’s Return To Port Charles

When “General Hospital”’s Steve Burton left the show he said it was just for a short break. The way that the writers wrote him out left his story open-ended. That way that they could bring Jason Morgan back to Port Charles at any time.

Josslyn Jacks opened the door for Jason’s return. WSB director Z. wanted her to give a witness statement approved by him. Joss said she would do it, on one condition.

Joss told Z. that she would only give the statement he wanted her to give if Jason Morgan and Valentin Cassadine were brought back to Port Charles and all charges against them dropped. Now that Cullum is dead, it would be difficult for the WSB to make a case again Jason for trying to kill Cullum. Z. agreed to Josslyn’s condition.

Now Jason Morgan is a free man. He will be back in Port Charles on Monday to start cleaning up the fallout from his arrest.

Jason’s Coming Home To A Mess

Jason will be happy to find out that Britt doesn’t actually have Huntington’s disease. However, he is still going to have a lot of messes to clean up caused by his absence.

His son Danny made a series of really bad choices that landed him in a lot of trouble while Jason was gone. And it’s going to take a lot of fatherly love and guidance to get Danny under control.

Hopefully, Jason can help Danny repair the relationship between Danny and Rocco. Hopefully family counseling is in the near future for Jason and Danny because these two definitely have some issues to work out.