Netflix Is Saying Goodbye to One of Horror’s Most Popular Franchises

One of the most popular horror franchises will be saying goodbye to Netflix very soon.
All will be off the streaming service on Sunday, July 19.
The movies were created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell, with the first released in 2004 and following a fictional serial killer, John “Jigsaw” Kramer, who traps his victims and forces them to take part in psychological games and tests.
It has become the sixth highest-grossing horror franchise of all-time.
Which Saw Movies Are On Netflix?
The Saw collection includes 10 films — Jigsaw (2017), Raven Song (2023), Saw (2004), Saw II (2005) Saw III (2006), Saw IV (2007), Saw V (2008), Saw VI (2009), Saw: The Final Chapter (2010), and Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021).
What Is Leaving Netflix In July?
Here is everything that has left or will be leaving Netflix throughout the month of July.
July 1st
- 30 Minutes or Less (2011)
- All About the Benjamins (2002)
- Along Came Polly (2004)
- Amazing Antoine (2023)
- American Hustle (2013)
- Backstabbing for Beginners (2018)
- Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
- Born a Champion (2021)
- Colombiana (2011)
- Deepwater Horizon (2016)
- Degrassi: Next Class (2017)
- Dreamy Eyes (2019)
- Field of Dreams (1989)
- Going in Style (2017)
- Hellboy (2004)
- Hello, My Twenties! (2017)
- Hostel: Part III (2011)
- Johnny Mnemonic (1995)
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)
- Just Go With It (2011)
- Madagascar (2005)
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
- Money Talks (1997)
- My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
- My Girl (1991)
- Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)
- Paw Patrol: The Movie (2021)
- Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
- Sabotage (2014)
- Slap Shot (1977)
- Steel Magnolias (1989)
- Thank You for Your Service (2017)
- The Best of Enemies (2019)
- The Great Waldo Pepper (1975)
- The Rover (2014)
- The Vanishing of Sidney Hall (2017)
- The Wiz (1978)
- Tower Heist (2011)
- Wild Things (1998)
- Between (Seasons 1-2)
- Gilmore Girls (Seasons 1-6)
- Quarantine Tales (Season 1)
- The Bernie Mac Show (2005)
- The Garfield Show (Seasons 3-4)
July 3
- Attack on Pearl Harbor: Minute By Minute (Season 1)
- Night of the Living Dead (1968)
July 4
- Home Wrecker (2023)
- Rebellion (2022)
July 5
- Under the Silver Lake (2018)
July 6
- Brahman Naman (2016)
- Good Cop/Bad Cop (Season 1)
July 7
- Major Grom: Plague Doctor (2021)
- The Roommate (2011)
July 8
- Silent House (2011)
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Season 1)
- Note: This is the anime series.
July 9
- Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn (2023) Netflix Original
- High & Low The Movie (2016)
- High & Low The Movie 2 / End of Sky (2017)
- High & Low The Movie 3 / Final Mission (2017)
- Road To High & Low (2016)
July 10
- Sneaky Pete (3 Seasons)
- The Crime (2021)
July 12
- Bob Marley: One Love (2024)
July 13th
- Gridlocked (2015)
- Si saben como me pongo 2 (2021)
- The Tusk (2014)
July 14th
- Gridlocked (2015)
- The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Seasons 1-2)
- Yizo Yizo (2004)
July 15th
- Entitled (Season 1)
- Side Effects (2013)
July 16th
- A Fortunate Man (2018)
- Chad Daniels: Empty Nester (2023)
July 17th
- Darktide (2012)
- Pinky Malinky (Parts 1-3)
- The Requin (2022)
July 18th
- Land of Bad (2024)
July 19th
- Jigsaw (2017)
- Raven Song (2023)
- Saw (2004)
- Saw II (2005)
- Saw III (2006)
- Saw IV (2007)
- Saw V (2008)
- Saw VI (2009)
- Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)
- Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021)
- The Cursed (2021)
July 21st
- Brighton Rock (2010)
- Cut Throat City (2020)
- Okupas (2020)
- Pororo & Fairy Tales (1 Season)
- Raven Song (2023)
- The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry (2022)
- Yahoo+ (2022)
July 22nd
- Polly Pocket (2023)
July 24th
- Tammy’s Always Dying (2019)
July 25th
Saturday Night (2024)
July 27th
- Welcome to the Family (Season 1)
July 28th
- Sliding Doors (1998)
- Smoking (2018)
- Welcome to the Family (2018)
July 29th
- Tallulah (2016)
July 30th
- Dog Man (2024)
- Here (2024)
July 31st
- Obvious Child (2014)