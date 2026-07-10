Netflix Is Saying Goodbye to One of Horror’s Most Popular Franchises

One of the most popular horror franchises will be saying goodbye to Netflix very soon.

All will be off the streaming service on Sunday, July 19.

The movies were created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell, with the first released in 2004 and following a fictional serial killer, John “Jigsaw” Kramer, who traps his victims and forces them to take part in psychological games and tests.

It has become the sixth highest-grossing horror franchise of all-time.

Which Saw Movies Are On Netflix?

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The Saw collection includes 10 films — Jigsaw (2017), Raven Song (2023), Saw (2004), Saw II (2005) Saw III (2006), Saw IV (2007), Saw V (2008), Saw VI (2009), Saw: The Final Chapter (2010), and Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021).

What Is Leaving Netflix In July?

Getty Streaming services.

Here is everything that has left or will be leaving Netflix throughout the month of July.

July 1st

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

All About the Benjamins (2002)

Along Came Polly (2004)

Amazing Antoine (2023)

American Hustle (2013)

Backstabbing for Beginners (2018)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Born a Champion (2021)

Colombiana (2011)

Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Degrassi: Next Class (2017)

Dreamy Eyes (2019)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Going in Style (2017)

Hellboy (2004)

Hello, My Twenties! (2017)

Hostel: Part III (2011)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Just Go With It (2011)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Money Talks (1997)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Girl (1991)

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)

Paw Patrol: The Movie (2021)

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Sabotage (2014)

Slap Shot (1977)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Thank You for Your Service (2017)

The Best of Enemies (2019)

The Great Waldo Pepper (1975)

The Rover (2014)

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall (2017)

The Wiz (1978)

Tower Heist (2011)

Wild Things (1998)

Between (Seasons 1-2)

Gilmore Girls (Seasons 1-6)

Quarantine Tales (Season 1)

The Bernie Mac Show (2005)

The Garfield Show (Seasons 3-4)

July 3

Attack on Pearl Harbor: Minute By Minute (Season 1)

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

July 4

Home Wrecker (2023)

Rebellion (2022)

July 5

Under the Silver Lake (2018)

July 6

Brahman Naman (2016)

Good Cop/Bad Cop (Season 1)

July 7

Major Grom: Plague Doctor (2021)

The Roommate (2011)

July 8

Silent House (2011)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Season 1) Note: This is the anime series.



July 9

Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn (2023) Netflix Original

High & Low The Movie (2016)

High & Low The Movie 2 / End of Sky (2017)

High & Low The Movie 3 / Final Mission (2017)

Road To High & Low (2016)

July 10

Sneaky Pete (3 Seasons)

The Crime (2021)

July 12

Bob Marley: One Love (2024)

July 13th

Gridlocked (2015)

Si saben como me pongo 2 (2021)

The Tusk (2014)

July 14th

Gridlocked (2015)

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (Seasons 1-2)

Yizo Yizo (2004)

July 15th

Entitled (Season 1)

Side Effects (2013)

July 16th

A Fortunate Man (2018)

Chad Daniels: Empty Nester (2023)

July 17th

Darktide (2012)

Pinky Malinky (Parts 1-3)

The Requin (2022)

July 18th

Land of Bad (2024)

July 19th

Jigsaw (2017)

Raven Song (2023)

Saw (2004)

Saw II (2005)

Saw III (2006)

Saw IV (2007)

Saw V (2008)

Saw VI (2009)

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)

Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021)

The Cursed (2021)

July 21st

Brighton Rock (2010)

Cut Throat City (2020)

Okupas (2020)

Pororo & Fairy Tales (1 Season)

Raven Song (2023)

The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry (2022)

Yahoo+ (2022)

July 22nd

Polly Pocket (2023)

July 24th

Tammy’s Always Dying (2019)

July 25th

Saturday Night (2024)

July 27th

Welcome to the Family (Season 1)

July 28th

Sliding Doors (1998)

Smoking (2018)

Welcome to the Family (2018)

July 29th

Tallulah (2016)

July 30th

Dog Man (2024)

Here (2024)

July 31st

Obvious Child (2014)