All 12 Shows Netflix Has Quietly Canceled So Far in 2026

Netflix remains one of the most-loved streaming services, and while it continues to add shows to its 2026 lineup, it has also removed several fan favorites. As of June 18, the streaming giant has already cut 12 series. The most recent announcement came on Wednesday, June 17, when Netflix announced it was canceling “The Boroughs,” despite hopes of another season.

These are all the shows that Netflix has canceled this year.

1. ‘The Boroughs’

There was much hype surrounding “The Boroughs” and its star-studded cast, including Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Bill Pullman, Denis O’Hare, and Clarke Peters. The show has been met with critical acclaim, including an impressive 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, after its debut on Netflix in May 2026. Despite this, it was not popular enough among viewers to return for another season.

2. ‘Alice in Borderland’

The sci-fi thriller series “Alice in Borderland” premiered its third season on Netflix on September 25, 2025, and the streaming service announced that the show would not be renewed for a fourth season, officially canceling the series in January, ScreenRant reports. The Japanese series starred Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, and Nijirô Murakami.

3. ‘The Abandons’

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Western drama “The Abandons” has an impressive cast, led by stars Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey. In January, it was announced that the series would not be renewed on Netflix. Despite a strong fan following, it would end after Season 1. High production costs and creative differences, including the exit of showrunner Kurt Stutter mid-production (he left the show three weeks before it wrapped), are to blame, What’s On Netflix reports.

4. ‘Terminator Zero’

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The anime series “Terminator Zero” received critical acclaim upon its 2024 Netflix premiere. However, two years later, it was announced that Netflix chose not to renew it. The decision was met with heartbreak from fans, and creator and showrunner Mattson Tomlin shared his thoughts in a statement on X in February.

“It was cancelled. The critical and audience reception to it was tremendous, but at the end of the day, not nearly enough people watched it,” he wrote. “I would’ve loved to deliver on the Future War I had planned in seasons 2 and 3, but I’m also very happy with how it feels contained as is.”

It was cancelled. The critical and audience reception to it was tremendous, but at the end of the day not nearly enough people watched it. I would’ve loved to deliver on the Future War I had planned in season’s 2 and 3, but I’m also very happy with how it feels contained as is. https://t.co/Dh7G6gkBF7 pic.twitter.com/dqCSXHIytg— mattson tomlin (@mattsontomlin) February 13, 2026

5. ‘With Love, Meghan’

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle’s lifestyle series, “With Love, Meghan,” will not return to Netflix for a third season. The series featured several famous faces, including friends of Markle’s, such as her “Suits” co-star Abigail Spencer. Prince Harry also made an appearance, as did Chrissy Teigen and chefs José Andrés, Roy Choi, and Alice Waters.

“It’s not returning as a series. There have been conversations about holiday specials, but there’s nothing in the works yet,” an insider told Page Six in January.

6. ‘The Vince Staples Show’

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“The Vince Staples Show” was launched on Netflix in February 2024. Despite positive ratings for its first season, it was canceled in January 2026, after Season 2. The show was “inspired by Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta,’” NME reports.

7. ‘Pop The Balloon LIVE’

Netflix has been celebrated for its incredible choice of reality dating shows, and the streaming service has had great success in this genre. However, “Pop the Balloon Live,” which debuted on the platform in April 2026, has been canceled due to poor ratings, Deadline reports.

8. ‘Selling the City’

Another series that Netflix quietly canceled this year was “Selling the City.” A spin-off from “Selling Sunset,” the series debuted on Netflix in January 2025 and stars Eleonora Srugo. It was canceled after just eight episodes. “We’re told Netflix wants to focus on just one real estate franchise, and that crown belongs to ‘Selling Sunset,’” TMZ reports of the cancellation in April.

9. ‘Class’

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Indian crime drama “Class” debuted on Netflix in 2023, but it has not been renewed by Netflix for a new season.

10. ‘Miss Governor’

Political comedy “Miss Governor” will not get a second season on Netflix. The Tyler Perry series, starring Terri J. Vaughn, debuted in May 2025 with part one, and in August 2025 with part two. Vaugn shared her heartbreak over the show not being renewed for Season 2.

In an Instagram post in March, she said, “I’ve actually known this for some time but just kind of been sitting with it, letting myself just feel it and deal with it on my own. I have to admit, I was quite heartbroken when I first got the info, mainly because…of course, because I really worked my (expletive) off to make that show come to fruition,” Newsbreak reports.

11. ‘Bandi’

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French crime drama, “Bandi,” is yet another series to be canceled by Netflix in 2026. The series, set on the Caribbean island of Martinique, stars Djody Grimeau, Rodney Dijon, and Jonathan Zaccaï, and debuted in April 2026. The popularity data and subscriber engagement and retention were among the reasons for the cancellation, Rolling Out reports.

12. ‘Star Search’

Another series that was canceled by Netflix in 2026 is “Star Search.” The reality TV talent competition did not draw favorable ratings, despite its star-studded judging panel, which included Jelly Roll, Chrissy Teigen, and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The show premiered on Netflix in January and “failed to hit Netflix’s global top 10 charts in its first week with its opening two episodes recording fewer than 2.3M views,” Deadline reports.