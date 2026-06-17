Netflix Cancels Star-Studded Series Despite High Rotten Tomatoes Score

Netflix has premiered several shows so far in 2026, with one of the most buzzed-about being “The Boroughs,” which was executive-produced by “Stranger Things” creators The Duffer Brothers. However, following a critically acclaimed first season, the streaming giant has canceled the series.

Deadline confirmed the news that Netflix canceled “The Boroughs” on June 17, noting that there had previously been talks about greenlighting another season. It’s also worth noting that the final episode ended with what could have led into a second installment.

Notably, it has also been reported that the writers’ room had opened for a second season, and there were discussions of filming a third season immediately after the then-proposed second season.

The star-studded cast includes Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters, and Bill Pullman. While executive-produced by the Duffer Brothers, the show was created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews.

Getty Clarke Peters, Alfre Woodard, Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Denis O’Hare and Bill Pullman

The show’s logline reads, “In a seemingly perfect retirement community, a grieving newcomer’s monstrous encounter inspires him to join a misfit crew of unlikely heroes who uncover a dark secret that proves their ‘golden years’ are more dangerous, and they are more formidable than anyone expects.”

Audiences and Critics Love ‘The Boroughs’

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“The Boroughs” premiered on Netflix in late May 2026. Immediately, the series garnered stellar reviews from viewers and critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show has a 97% rating, which easily puts it into the “certified fresh” distinction. This is based on 69 professional reviews.

Regarding audience reception, the series has an impressive 79% rating based on more than 500 reviews. So, if “The Boroughs” was so beloved, why did Netflix cancel it after only one season? As is often the case, viewership is more than likely the main factor.

According to Deadline, the series debuted with a soft 5.6 million viewers, landing at number two on the streamer’s chart. The number one show that week, “Nemesis,” debuted with 11.4 million viewers. This weak premiere came on the heels of the conclusion of “Stranger Things” and another Duffer Brothers executive-produced show, “Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.” It also failed to live up to the hype expected from the creators of one of the streamer’s biggest shows.

Still, that show was able to land at number one on the chart and, according to Collider, drew in 28 million hours in a week. However, “Something Very Bad is Going to Happen” is less critically acclaimed than “The Boroughs.” It has an 85% from critics and a 62% from audiences, both of which make it “certified fresh.”

Genna Davis Previously Opened Up About The Now-Canceled Netflix Series

Getty Geena Davis

As mentioned, Davis is one of the leads on Netflix’s “The Boroughs,” which had been described as “Stranger Things” with seniors. Ahead of its premiere, she spoke excitedly about the mystery series, also noting that it came on the heels of her Coachella appearance with Sabrina Carpenter.

She told the LA Times, “It’s such a special project, so well-written. And I just love the ensemble. I wanna kick some [but], stack some bodies. The gray rebellion rises.”

Regarding her career in general, Davis shared, “I decided early on that I didn’t want to play just the girlfriend of the person doing the stuff. I wanted to do cool stuff, too. I have avoided being typecast.”