Beloved ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Star Guillermo Rodriguez Joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 35

After more than two decades making audiences laugh beside Jimmy Kimmel, Guillermo Rodriguez is ready for America’s most iconic ballroom. ABC announced Wednesday, June 17, that the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” fixture is joining Season 35 of “Dancing with the Stars” this fall.

Disney GUILLERMO RODRIGUEZ

Rodriguez, 55, revealed it himself on that night’s episode, trading his familiar comedy segments for a shot at the mirrorball trophy.

Guillermo Rodriguez Is the Fourth Star Confirmed for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 35

Rodriguez becomes the fourth celebrity confirmed for the upcoming season.

He joins “The Traitors” runner-up Maura Higgins, “Summer House” star Ciara Miller, and Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson. Miller and Higgins were announced first, on April 22, during Hulu’s Get Real House event.

The full roster of celebrities and professional dancers arrives Wednesday, September 2, exclusively on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

‘Can’t Wait’: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Family Celebrates Guillermo Rodriguez

Disney JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! – ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” stars Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez.

The “Dancing with the Stars” family wasted no time celebrating the news.

Pro dancer Emma Slater fired off a playful challenge, writing, “Well, If he ain’t my partner he’s my biggest competition because I KNOW what these funny men can do,” before following up, “Did the peoples prince just enter the chat??”

Two-time champ Jenna Johnson chimed in with “OMG!!!!! Incredible. SO EXCITED,” while pro Daniella Karagach added, “OH MY GOD.”

Sasha Farber kept it loud with “YESSSSSSS THIS IS EPICCCCC,” and Brandon Armstrong joked, “I’m a fangirl.”

Julianne Hough, set to be back in the ballroom, told him, “Beyond excited to be in the ballroom together – when in doubt, shake it out, Guillermo,” and longtime judge Carrie Ann Inaba wrote, “Brilliant! Can’t wait to see you in the ballroom!”

Pros Pasha Pashkov and Rylee Arnold piled on too, with Pashkov begging, “Can you pleeaaasseee be my partner Guillermo?!?”

The show’s official accounts joined the party as well, with the “DWTS” page posting “So excited for this!” and ABC teasing, “Can’t wait for things to get spicy!!”

Guillermo Rodriguez’s Journey From Security Guard to Late-Night Fixture

Disney GUILLERMO RODRIGUEZ, KATE WINSLET

Rodriguez has worked beside Kimmel for more than 23 years. His path to fame was an unlikely one.

He started as a security guard in the parking lot, was noticed, and soon became the host’s go-to sidekick, according to a People report.

He has been along for the ride ever since, from the Oscars stage to the show’s cross-country road trips.

Disney GUILLERMO RODRIGUEZ, JIMMY KIMMEL

Rodriguez shows up every night next to Kimmel, and he has racked up plenty of memorable bits of his own.

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There are the Oscars red carpet segments, the road trip antics, and his running gag about tequila and his “wife,” Charlize Theron.

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Off camera, Rodriguez has lived in California for years and became a U.S. citizen in 2005.

He likes soccer, Mexican food, and time with family, and he stays busy with his son’s sports. He also launched his own fresh salsa brand, Guillermo’s Salsa.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

A Growing Season 35 Lineup

ABC DWTS Trophy

Rodriguez becomes the fourth celebrity confirmed for the upcoming season. He joins “The Traitors” runner-up Maura Higgins, “Summer House” star Ciara Miller, and Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson. Miller and Higgins were announced first, on April 22, during Hulu’s Get Real House event.

The full roster of celebrities and professional dancers arrives Wednesday, September 2, exclusively on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Season 35 has a tough act to follow. People reported in November 2025 that the Season 34 finale drew 72 million votes, part of nearly half a billion cast all season long.

Robert Irwin and pro Witney Carson took home the trophy in the November 2025 finale.

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Fans do not have to wait until fall for more, either. “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro” premieres on ABC on July 13, with Irwin, 22, hosting. The spinoff puts 12 up-and-coming dancers under one roof and runs them through a tough audition process, all competing for a pro spot on Season 35.

“Dancing with the Stars” Season 35 will simulcast live this fall on ABC and Disney+, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.