Legendary Supermodel Ties the Knot at 61: PHOTOS

Paulina Porizkova has found her happily ever after. The beloved supermodel and her longtime partner, television writer Jeff Greenstein, confirmed Friday that they are married, capping off a love story fans have been rooting for since day one.

Getty Paulina Porizkova

The couple shared the milestone in a joint Instagram post showing them embracing, with Porizkova flashing her diamond ring for the camera. “Just married💍,” the newlyweds wrote in their caption, keeping the announcement short and sweet.

Fans and Friends Flood the Newlyweds With Love

The post quickly drew a wave of congratulations from fans and friends, many of whom had been following the couple’s relationship for years and were eager to celebrate the milestone alongside them.

“Stunning stunning. Crying happy tears,” one follower wrote, while supermodel Elle Macpherson kept her message simple: “So thrilled. Huge heart smiles here 🤍🤍🤍🤍,”

Others leaned into the moment’s emotion as another follower gushed, “I’ve burst into tears!!! never ever have i admired a couple more! xxxx.”

A third fan raised a glass to the newlyweds, writing, “🥂❤️🎉 You deserve each other in the best possible ways!! Sending you much love and happiness for your marriage!”

One well-wisher left a longer note of celebration: “Congratulations to you both. May your greatest seasons still lie ahead, and may Twenty Good Summers become but the opening chapter of a life filled with many more. May time be kind to you, may joy remain a faithful companion, and may you always discover that the truest home either of you will ever know is the heart of the other. 💫💫💫”

The Long Road to a Legal Italian Wedding

Getting to that moment wasn’t simple. In a post shared just two days earlier, the couple opened up about the lengthy process of making their marriage official in Italy.

“Getting legally married in Italy as an Italian is complicated enough,” they wrote.

“When you add the combo of two foreign people, you’re talking about roughly seven months of paperwork. And the fun seemingly never ends, even once you’re declared married.”

Despite the red tape, the pair pushed through, and their patience paid off with a wedding on Italian soil.

How Paulina Porizkova and Jeff Greenstein’s Love Story Began

The former DWTS alum and Greenstein’s romance dates back to 2023, when the two went public with their relationship that May. Their connection moved forward steadily over the following two years, leading Greenstein, 63, to pop the question in July 2025.

Porizkova, then 61, marked the occasion with an Instagram video showing off her new ring. “He asked,” she wrote at the time, letting the sparkler do most of the talking.

The engagement marked a new chapter in Porizkova’s personal life. The model was previously married to Cars frontman Ric Ocasek, with whom she shares sons Jonathan, 32, and Oliver, 28.

Getty Musician Ric Ocasek and Paulina Porizkova

She and Ocasek married in 1989 and separated in 2018. Ocasek died in 2019. In the years since, Porizkova has been open with fans about rebuilding her life and eventually finding love again.

Now, with their wedding behind them, Porizkova and Greenstein appear ready to settle into married life together.

For now, Porizkova and Greenstein haven’t revealed whether a larger celebration is still ahead. What’s clear is that after years of paperwork and a whirlwind few years of romance, the two are enjoying being husband and wife.